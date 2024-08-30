Published 14:58 IST, August 30th 2024
Fourth Day of UP Police Constable Exam Amidst Tight Security
The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam took place at 1,174 centers in 67 districts of the state for the fourth day on Friday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam took place at 1,174 centers in 67 districts of the state for the fourth day on Friday. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:58 IST, August 30th 2024