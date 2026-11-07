Fourth Retired Judge Quits West Bengal SIR Tribunals
Basu is the fourth of the 19 retired judges appointed to lead the SIR panels to step down. His resignation comes after those of former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and retired judges Ranjit Kumar Bag and Indrajit Chatterjee.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: Retired Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu has resigned as head of one of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) tribunals in West Bengal, citing personal reasons, PTI reported.
Advertisement
Basu is the fourth of the 19 retired judges appointed to lead the SIR panels to step down. His resignation comes after those of former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and retired judges Ranjit Kumar Bag and Indrajit Chatterjee.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.