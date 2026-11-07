Updated 7 November 2026 at 19:24 IST Fourth Retired Judge Quits West Bengal SIR Tribunals Basu is the fourth of the 19 retired judges appointed to lead the SIR panels to step down. His resignation comes after those of former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and retired judges Ranjit Kumar Bag and Indrajit Chatterjee.