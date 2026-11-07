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Fourth Retired Judge Quits West Bengal SIR Tribunals

Basu is the fourth of the 19 retired judges appointed to lead the SIR panels to step down. His resignation comes after those of former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and retired judges Ranjit Kumar Bag and Indrajit Chatterjee.

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Fourth Retired Judge Quits West Bengal SIR Tribunals
Fourth Retired Judge Quits West Bengal SIR Tribunals | Image: ANI

Kolkata: Retired Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu has resigned as head of one of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) tribunals in West Bengal, citing personal reasons, PTI reported.

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Basu is the fourth of the 19 retired judges appointed to lead the SIR panels to step down. His resignation comes after those of former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and retired judges Ranjit Kumar Bag and Indrajit Chatterjee.

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Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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