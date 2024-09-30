Published 16:59 IST, September 30th 2024
Anupam Kher Becomes New 'Gandhi,' Appears on Counterfeit Notes Worth ₹1.6 Cr. Here's Why!
Two individuals, posing as traders, deceived a bullion trader of Rs 1.6 crore with fake currency notes that had actor Anupam Kher's image on it.
Fraudsters Dupe Man With Fake Currency Notes Worth ₹1.6 Cr With Anupam Kher's Face, Actor Reacts | Image: Republic
