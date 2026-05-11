Free Bus Travel For Women, Ayushman Bharat To Kick Off In Bengal From June 1
In another initiative aimed at women's welfare, the Suvendu Adhikari government will also be rolling out the landmark scheme aimed at free travel for women in government-run buses, on the state day
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: West Bengal is all set to roll out the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme from June 1.
In another initiative aimed at women's welfare, the Suvendu Adhikari government will also be rolling out the landmark scheme aimed at free travel for women in government-run buses, on the state day.
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