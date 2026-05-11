Dilip Ghosh Gets Rural Development, Agnimitra Paul Women & Child Welfare: Check Full List of Key Portfolios of West Bengal Cabinet

New Delhi: Days after the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s cabinet has officially begun taking shape with key ministries being allocated to senior party leaders.

The portfolio distribution comes as the new BJP government pushes ahead with what Adhikari described as a “people-first administration” focused on governance reforms, welfare schemes, law and order, and implementation of Central policies in the state.

Key Cabinet Portfolios Announced

The newly announced Bengal cabinet allocations include several prominent BJP faces who played important roles during the Assembly elections.

Dilip Ghosh Gets Rural Development, Animal Resources

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been assigned the Rural Development and Animal Resources Development portfolios.

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The ministry is expected to play a crucial role in rural infrastructure, panchayat-related governance and livestock management, especially as the government sharpens its focus on illegal cattle smuggling and border monitoring.

Ashok Kirtania Takes Charge of Food Ministry

Ashok Kirtania has been appointed Minister of Food in the new Bengal government.

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The department will oversee food distribution, ration systems and implementation of welfare-linked food schemes across the state.

Khudiram Tudu Given Backward Classes Welfare

Khudiram Tudu has been entrusted with the Backward Classes Welfare department.

The ministry is expected to focus on welfare measures, scholarships and social development programmes for backward communities across Bengal.

Agnimitra Paul Gets Women and Child Welfare

BJP MLA and prominent party face Agnimitra Paul has been allocated the Women and Child Welfare portfolio.

The department is likely to remain significant for the BJP government, particularly amid its push for women-centric welfare and safety initiatives.

Nisith Pramanik to Handle North Bengal Development, Sports and Youth Welfare

Nisith Pramanik has been given charge of North Bengal Development along with Sports and Youth Welfare.

The portfolio is politically important as the BJP has maintained a strong base in North Bengal and aims to further strengthen its presence in the region.

CM Suvendu Adhikari’s 6 Big Decisions In First Cabinet Meet

The portfolio announcement comes shortly after the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

During the meeting, the government announced six major decisions related to healthcare, policing, welfare schemes, border administration and governance reforms.

Among the major decisions taken were:

Launch of Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal Implementation of central welfare schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and PM Vishwakarma Yojana Adoption of new criminal laws including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Central training programmes for IAS and IPS officers Social security support for families allegedly affected by political violence Completion of BSF-related border land transfer work within 45 days

Suvendu Adhikari Orders Crackdown on Cow Smuggling in First Big Move

The BJP government has also begun its first major crackdown against cattle smuggling and illegal cattle transportation in Bengal.

Strict instructions have reportedly been issued to SPs and Commissioners of Police across districts to monitor illegal cattle movement, investigate illegal cattle markets and strengthen enforcement in border areas.

Officials said the issue would remain one of the key law-and-order priorities under the new administration.

‘Double-Engine Government Will Deliver’: Suvendu Adhikari

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government was committed to development and administrative efficiency.

“The first cabinet meeting with all concerned officials went well. We assure the people of Bengal that the double-engine government will complete all development-related works,” Adhikari said.