French Woman Raped After Party at Udaipur, Accused on the Run

Udaipur: A 30-year-old French woman was allegedly raped in Udaipur, Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place after a party at ‘The Greek Farm Café & Restaurant’ located at Tiger Hill.

The woman, who has been in India since April 17, took a bus from Delhi and arrived in Udaipur on June 22.

According to her complaint, she attended a party at the café where she met the accused. “At night, my friends and I went to The Greek Farm for dinner. We partied there. A bit later in the evening, a man came to our table,” she stated. He allegedly persuaded her to step out for a smoke and then convinced her to go for a drive.

She said she asked him to drop her at her hotel, but he instead drove her to his apartment. With her phone battery drained, she requested help to recharge it. She alleged that he then forced himself on her and raped her.

The man reportedly dropped her back at her hotel around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. He has been missing since.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said, “The man took the victim to his rented accommodation in Sukher from the party and sexually assaulted her. The FIR (First Information Report) was lodged based on the woman’s complaint.”

He added that a detailed investigation is underway to determine how the victim came into contact with the accused.

“The police have interrogated the café operator. This has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of foreign nationals in the city. The administration has assured that strict legal action will be taken if the allegations are proven,” the police said.

The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are ongoing to trace him.

The woman is reportedly in stable condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.