Jilted Lover Shoots Partner to Death, Later Kills Self By Father's Gun In UP's Kannauj

Jilted Lover Shoots Partner to Death, Later Kills Self Using Father's Licensed Gun | Image: Unsplash

Lucknow: A 22-year-old man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself early Monday. According to police reports, the accused man was identified as Devanshu, a 22-year-old from Kuthala village who has been in a relationship with Deepti, a resident of the neighbouring village of Sulthanpur.

The man used his father's licensed gun to kill Deepti, as per the official statement.

What exactly happened?

The police confirmed that Devanshu was upset after Deepti’s family fixed her marriage elsewhere about 15 days ago. Due to the engagement, she cut off all communication with him, which enraged him further.

Deepti’s family arranged her marriage elsewhere, a fortnight ago, which enraged Devashu to harass her. A village panchayat convened the day before the incident, where Devashu expressed remorse and vowed not to bother Deepti anymore.

Even if Devanshu pledged to sever ties with Deepti, he took his father’s licensed 120-bore gun and visited Deepti’s house.

In the early hours of Monday, around 3 am, Devanshu went to Deepti’s house while she was asleep, shot her in the chest and fled. Only a short distance away, he shot himself dead, an official said.

The official said further that the sound of the gunfire caused panic in the village, locals rushed out of their homes and found Devanshu’s body, which led to immediate police intervention.

Official statement on the investigation

SP Vinod Kumar confirmed the police investigation, and an FIR has been registered. Both the bodies had been sent for post-mortem, he said

The official added, “We are investigating all aspects of the case in detail.”