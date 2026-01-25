Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar On R-Day Eve, 2-3 JeM Terrorists Trapped

Kishtwar: A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area on Sunday, on the eve of India's 77th Republic Day. This comes at the back of similar such encounters that have broken out in the region in recent days during an ongoing search operation in the area.

The encounter took place in the Singhpora area of Kishtwar where terrorists had earlier escaped on January 18 and January 22, 2026.

According to reports, the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kishtwar have trapped two to three terrorists in the region. All of them are affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Search Operation

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists on Thursday (January 22, 2026). The operation was launched in Sonnar village in the Chatroo belt on Sunday (January 18, 2026). This led to a gunfight which eventually left one paratrooper dead and seven soldiers injured.

Advertisement

The operation, called Trashi - I by Indian Army's White Knight Corps, began on the afternoon of January 18. After the launch of the operation, the White Knight Corps had informed that contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chatroo, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Both sides are engaged in heavy firing and efforts are on to neutralise the terrorists operating in the area.

Advertisement

Earlier on January 19, a major terrorist hideout was discovered near the scene of the encounter and several individuals were apprehended from the area for questioning.