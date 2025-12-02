Fresh Trouble for Rahul Mamkootathil: Another Woman Files Sexual Assault Complaint Against Suspended Cong MLA

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the probe into the sexual exploitation allegation against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, yet another woman registered a complaint with the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership on Tuesday. The woman handed over a written complaint to the KPCC leadership, stating that she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

KPCC President has forwarded the complaint to the DGP seeking legal actions on the matter, according to reports.

Earlier, the controversy surrounding the suspended Kerala Congress MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, intensified after new audio clips and WhatsApp chats surfaced on a sexual assault complaint filed against him by a woman. These new revelations allegedly show him first pressuring the woman to become pregnant and then verbally harassing and dismissing her upon learning she was one month pregnant.

WhatsApp chats reportedly show Mamkootathil instructing the woman to "get ready to become pregnant" and telling her not to use contraceptives.

A subsequent audio clip allegedly records the MLA responding dismissively to the woman's confirmation of her pregnancy and her physical distress, telling her she is "not the only one in the world to get pregnant" and accusing her of "playing drama."

Further recordings allegedly reveal the MLA insisting the woman terminate the pregnancy and threatening her with "dire consequences" for refusal, despite previously urging her to conceive.

Legal & Political Fallout

The fresh clips are adding fuel to the ongoing Crime Branch investigation.

The initial case, triggered by an earlier clip about forced abortion, was filed under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, plus Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act (electronic harassment).

Mamkootathil has declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.