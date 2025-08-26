Fresh Twist In Nikki Bhati Dowry Murder Case: Mystery Deepens, CCTV Footage Challenges FIR Timeline

In a fresh twist to the Greater Noida dowry death case, new evidence has raised the line of questioning regarding the timeline leading to the death of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati.

A purported CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media, claims to show the accused, victim's husband Vipin Bhati, standing at a grocery shop outside his house at the time when his wife Nikki Bhati was allegedly afire on August 21.

As per the FIR, Nikki’s sister Kanchan has alleged that Nikki’s husband Vipin set her on fire at 5:30 pm, however, the footage in question shows Vipin standing outside a shop with a child at 5:40 pm Sirsa Village, Great Noida, UP, minutes after the alleged incident.

On this, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sudhir Kumar, later said cops cannot confirm the authenticity of that video of Vipin Bhati going viral on social media.

Vipin Bhati and his parents, including his brother are accused of setting afire Nikki Bhati over dowry demands. Nikki Bhati succumbed to her injuries later.

It is too early to comment on the timings of the CCTV and the incident, he said.

What Does The Purported CCTV Footage Reveal?

In the CCTV clip, the man, believed to be Vipin, can be seen standing near a white car parked on the main road in a check shirt and blue trousers outside the house at 5.42 pm.

Next, the footage shows a boy joining the man, seemingly holding a rope that he tugs several times. The man can be seen chatting with two or three boys when suddenly, at 5.47 pm, a commotion appears to erupt. The man in the check shirt sprints towards the house, followed closely by an older man who also rushes inside.

A while later, the man in check shirt comes out running, signalling to bystanders on scene. The man is seen talking to another indiviual in shorts while more people gather. At 5.48 pm, the man gets into the white car, briefly steps out, and then reverses the vehicle into the lane.

Earlier, the Kasna poilce has said the victim's family has alleged that Vipin Bhati and his kin opposed Nikki's desire to be on social media and reopen a parlour she runned in the past.

The couple had an argument over this on August 21. When Nikki insisted, arguing that no one could stop her, Vipin snapped, and allegedly doused her with flammable liquid and set her ablaze inside their house.