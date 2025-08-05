Fresh Video Exposes Assault on Army Officer by SpiceJet Staff at Srinagar Airport, Brutal Baggage Dispute Takes New Turn | WATCH

New Delhi: A widely circulated video has added a dramatic new twist to the July 26 assault incident involving a senior Army officer and four SpiceJet employees at the Srinagar Airport, challenging the initial narrative that labelled the officer as the sole aggressor.

Previously, SpiceJet had alleged that the officer grievously assaulted staff members at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 to Delhi, after being informed about his excess cabin baggage. The airline claimed that the officer, reportedly carrying 16 kg of cabin luggage, more than double the permitted 7 kg limit, refused to pay for the extra weight and attempted to enter the aerobridge without completing boarding formalities. He was stopped and escorted back by CISF personnel, following which he allegedly turned violent.

According to SpiceJet’s initial statement, the officer physically assaulted four employees using punches, repeated kicks, and even a queue stand. One staff member reportedly collapsed unconscious after being repeatedly hit, while another suffered severe jaw injuries, bleeding from the mouth and nose. One of the victims, Mudasir Ahmad Khan, also sustained a spinal fracture in the attack. SpiceJet described the incident as a “murderous assault” and has since filed an FIR, requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take action, and initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list. CCTV footage of the assault was also submitted to the police.

However, the narrative is now under fresh scrutiny after new CCTV footage emerged, appearing to show that the altercation may not have been one-sided. The video, currently under review, allegedly shows SpiceJet staff member Mudasir Ahmad Khan lunging at the Army officer first, suggesting that the officer may have acted in self-defence.

This development has introduced significant doubt over earlier claims and raised fresh questions about the sequence of events leading to the violent confrontation. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and further investigation is underway to determine the full context.

Despite the new footage, Mudasir Ahmad Khan continues to maintain that he was the victim of an unprovoked attack. Recalling the incident, Khan said, “He had two bags. I stopped him for checking. As soon as I asked him to the side, he started shouting. I told him that his hand baggage weighed 16 kg and he is carrying two bags, while just one, weighing 7 kg, is allowed. I told him that he would have to pay for extra baggage. He started shouting again. I called up my Duty Manager and asked him to come. The Manager too explained to him. He (passenger) pushed CISF staff and entered the boarding gate, which is not allowed. CISF staff brought him back. He was again told to pay up. At the boarding gate, he pulled out a few things from his bag and threw it at a member of the staff who was in front of him.”

Khan further added, “He hit me on my face with the rest of the baggage. He slapped me and started hitting me. He used his fist and feet to hit me. At the end, he punched me and I fell down.”

Amid the growing debate over the incident, the Indian Army on Sunday issued a statement asserting its awareness of the matter and reiterating its commitment to discipline. The Army said it is extending full cooperation to the authorities investigating the case.

“The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July has come to the notice of the Indian Army,” the statement read. “The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.” (ANI)