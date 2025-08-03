'Spinal Fracture, Nose Bleeding...': SpiceJet Staff Brutally Assaulted By Passenger Over Excess Baggage Dispute—Video

In a shocking incident, a passenger on SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi grievously assaulted four airline employees at the boarding gate on July 26, 2025. According to SpiceJet, the accused passenger, identified as a senior Army officer, attacked staff members after being informed about his excess cabin baggage.

"A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025," a SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI.

“Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand. One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee.”

The spokesperson further added, “Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained.”

The incident reportedly began when the passenger was asked to pay for excess cabin baggage, as he was carrying 16 kg, more than double the permitted 7 kg limit. He allegedly refused to pay and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process, violating aviation security protocols. CISF officials escorted him back to the gate, where he turned violent.

An FIR has been registered, and SpiceJet has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list. "The airline has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation apprising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger," the spokesperson said.