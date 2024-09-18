sb.scorecardresearch
  • Fresh Violence in Manipur: Tension Grips Jiribam District After Multiple Shots Fired

Published 09:20 IST, September 18th 2024

Fresh Violence in Manipur: Tension Grips Jiribam District After Multiple Shots Fired

Militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7 pm on Tuesday evening prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, said police.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gun and Bomb Attack in Manipur's Imphal West District Leaves Woman Dead and Daughter Injured
Fresh Violence in Manipur: Tension Grips Jiribam District After Multiple Shots Fired | Image: PTI File photo
09:20 IST, September 18th 2024