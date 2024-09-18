Published 09:20 IST, September 18th 2024
Fresh Violence in Manipur: Tension Grips Jiribam District After Multiple Shots Fired
Militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7 pm on Tuesday evening prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, said police.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fresh Violence in Manipur: Tension Grips Jiribam District After Multiple Shots Fired | Image: PTI File photo
