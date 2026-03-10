Indian Spy Accused Of Working For Mossad Captured In Bahrain? Here's The Truth

New Delhi: Has an Indian spy been caught by Bahrain for spying for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war in the Middle East? A claim that an Indian national has been arrested in Bahrain and will be given death penalty is doing rounds on social media. Here is the truth behind the viral claim:

The viral claim stated that the man arrested was Indian telecommunications engineer named Nitin Mohan, who had allegedly leaked sensitive data to Israel's Mossad agency. An X account wrote, “According to initial reports, the accused transferred geographical data, reconnaissance photos, and videos of strategic sites inside strategic sites inside Bahrain.”

It added, “The leaked information pertains to sensitive locations and field operations that could assist foreign intelligence agencies in analyzing and identifying targets. The Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrest operation, stating that investigations are still ongoing to uncover full details of the network and involved parties.”

Government agency Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Ministry of External Affairs' fact-check team have dismissed the claim as fake. In a post on X, PIB said, “Several posts are circulating on social media claiming that Bahrain has captured an Indian spy, working for Mossad….This claim is fake.”

Advertisement

PIB also advised people to only rely on official government sources for credible information.

Following the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, PM Narendra Modi condemned the attack on Bahrain in a telephonic conversation with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Advertisement