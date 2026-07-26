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  • 'Friends...': PM Modi Posts 1st Video After Pradhan's Resignation, Announces Introduction Of High Powered Task Force On Exam Reform

'Friends...': PM Modi Posts 1st Video After Pradhan's Resignation, Announces Introduction Of High Powered Task Force On Exam Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted his first video message after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Minister of Education.

Nidhi Sinha
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted his first video message after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Minister of Education.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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