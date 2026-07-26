'Friends...': PM Modi Posts 1st Video After Pradhan's Resignation, Announces Introduction Of High Powered Task Force On Exam Reform
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted his first video message after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Minister of Education.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted his first video message after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Minister of Education.
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