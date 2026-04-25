‘Friendship, Sheer Khurma, And Black Magic’: Inside the ‘Chronology’ of Nashik TCS Conversion Row

New Delhi: The alleged religious conversion and harassment case linked to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee in Maharashtra’s Nashik has taken a sharper turn, with investigators now uncovering what they describe as a calculated “chronology” behind the accused’s actions. A local court has granted five-day police custody to the five accused as authorities attempt to piece together the wider conspiracy.

Friendship, Sheer Khurma, and Black Magic

According to the latest findings, the accused allegedly began by befriending the victim to gain his trust. Investigators claim that this initial contact gradually evolved into manipulation, with the accused targeting the young man’s vulnerable mental state and personal struggles.

Police sources indicate that the victim was allegedly given an intoxicating substance mixed in sheer khurma, after which the nature of interactions reportedly became coercive.

Step-by-Step ‘Chronology’ of the Alleged Plot

Trust-building phase: The accused reportedly established a close friendship with the victim to lower his guard.

The accused reportedly established a close friendship with the victim to lower his guard. Substance administration: An intoxicant was allegedly administered through food, specifically sheer khurma.

An intoxicant was allegedly administered through food, specifically sheer khurma. Psychological targeting: The victim’s family issues and emotional distress were allegedly exploited.

The victim’s family issues and emotional distress were allegedly exploited. Superstition angle: He was reportedly encouraged to engage in so-called “black magic” practices.

He was reportedly encouraged to engage in so-called “black magic” practices. Movement and pressure: The accused allegedly transported him to multiple locations in a car, where sustained pressure was applied.

Company Response

Tata Consultancy Services has stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment. The company confirmed that accused employees have been suspended and that an internal investigation is being conducted with external oversight.

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At the same time, the company said its preliminary review did not find earlier complaints of this nature through official ethics or POSH channels.

Police Probe Intensifies

With five days of police custody granted, investigators are now focusing on connecting the dots between individuals involved and verifying the sequence of events. Officials say they are examining digital evidence, movement trails, and statements to establish whether the acts were part of a larger, premeditated conspiracy.

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The case first came to light following allegations of harassment and coercion involving a TCS employee, with claims that attempts were made to influence religious beliefs under the guise of guidance and ritual practices. Earlier testimonies had also pointed to the involvement of external religious figures, further complicating the investigation.