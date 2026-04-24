'You Have Faced Miscarriage; Visit This Maulvi in Ajmer, You Will Conceive Again' - Fresh Testimony Deepens TCS Nashik Harassment Row

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik is intensifying with each new revelation. What began as a workplace complaint has now turned into a serious and expanding case, with multiple women coming forward, police action underway, and troubling details emerging about alleged behaviour inside the office. The latest testimony adds a deeply personal and disturbing angle, showing how sensitive issues were allegedly used inappropriately at the workplace.

Disturbing new testimony surfaces

In the latest account, a woman who has worked at the Nashik office for 11 years and currently serves as a team leader has accused colleagues, including Tausif Attar and Shafi Shaikh, of harassment. She described an incident where Shafi allegedly approached her desk and began asking personal questions. One day out of nowhere, Shafi came to her desk and started nagging about personal questions. The victim confessed that she had a miscarriage recently; to which he instantly replied, “You visit a Maulvi in Ajmer, you will conceive immediately once you meet him.” She said that even after she avoided discussing the matter, he continued to bring up her personal life repeatedly, making her uncomfortable at work.

Allegations of targeting and vulgar remarks

In her statement, the woman further alleged that a group of employees - Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Aasif Ansar, and Sohail Pathan - would deliberately trouble colleagues from other religions by making vulgar comments and using obscene language.

She claimed this behaviour was not isolated and created a hostile environment for several employees.

Advertisement

Complaints made, limited action taken

The woman said she reported Shafi Shaikh’s behaviour to her seniors, including Deepak Singh and Nitin Kapoor, stating that he would stare at her and make her uncomfortable. According to her, the only action taken was his transfer to another department.

She also alleged that several other women had complained verbally about him, but no strict or lasting action was taken.

Advertisement

Earlier survivor accounts paint a wider pattern

This testimony comes on top of earlier complaints from other women employees. A newly married associate had told police that she faced repeated sexist remarks during her training period. She alleged being called “player,” asked intrusive questions about her honeymoon and marriage, and subjected to comments about her personal life.

She also claimed that a senior colleague once pulled her saree pallu in the office and looked at her in a lewd manner. Other allegations include unwanted physical contact, comments about her body such as “zero figure,” and repeated inappropriate advances.

Claims of pressure to stay silent

Another survivor has alleged that despite raising complaints multiple times, she was discouraged from pursuing the matter further. She claimed that when she escalated the issue, she was told by a senior to “drop the matter” and avoid coming into the spotlight.

Such claims are now raising concerns about whether internal complaint mechanisms were effectively used or ignored.

Police action and current status

The case has moved beyond internal complaints and into legal action. Nashik police have registered multiple FIRs and arrested eight individuals in connection with the allegations. Investigations are ongoing as more testimonies continue to surface.

Company response and internal probe

Tata Consultancy Services has stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment. The company confirmed that accused employees have been suspended and that an internal investigation is being conducted with external oversight.

At the same time, the company said its preliminary review did not find earlier complaints of this nature through official ethics or POSH channels.

What is the TCS Nashik case?

The TCS Nashik case refers to a series of complaints filed by multiple women employees alleging sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, physical misconduct, and even attempts at forced religious influence within the workplace. The issue gained attention after several survivors approached the police with detailed statements describing repeated incidents involving seniors and colleagues.