From Al-Falah to Red Fort: How Muzamil, Umar Planned Delhi Blast from Room 13

New Delhi: Investigators have revealed that Building 17 of Al-Falah University was used as a secret meeting point for terrorists. At the heart of the plot was Room 13 - a small, unassuming space that became the nerve centre of a deadly plan.

Room 13 belonged to Dr Muzamil, a resident of Pulwama and one of the prime suspects in the Delhi Red Fort Blast. According to police sources, Muzamil used the room to hold covert meetings with other radicalised doctors. It was here that the conspiracy to carry out bombings in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh was born. The group discussed how to transport chemicals from the university’s laboratory to Muzamil’s off-campus location, where the explosives were allegedly prepared.

The chemicals, mixed with small amounts of ammonium nitrate and oxide, were believed to be used in the making of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). During a raid, police seized Room 13 and recovered several digital devices, pen drives, and coded diaries. Forensic teams also found traces of chemicals and digital data from both the room and the university lab.

The investigation has also uncovered a foreign link. Dr Muzamil and his associate, Dr Umar Mohammed, had travelled to Ankara, Turkey, in March 2022. Intelligence agencies suspect they were radicalised and trained during this trip. Their handler, known by the alias “Ukasa,” is believed to have coordinated operations from Ankara. All communication was carried out through the encrypted Session App, making it difficult for agencies to intercept.

In a breakthrough, forensic evidence confirmed that Dr Umar was the bomber behind the Red Fort explosion. His DNA matched samples from the wreckage of a white Hyundai i20 found at the blast site. His leg was pinned between the steering wheel and accelerator, confirming he was driving the vehicle when it detonated.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police Special Cell are now analysing the recovered data. At least eight suspects are believed to be part of the terror cell. The conspiracy, which originated in Room 13 of Al-Falah University, aimed to unleash chaos across multiple Indian cities.