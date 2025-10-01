From ‘Baby Doll’ To ‘Sex’ Demands: Delhi Ashram Baba’s WhatsApp Trail Exposed

Chaitanyananda Saraswati is accused of harassing at least 17 women at his private Delhi institute. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, already under fire after investigators exposed his disturbing digital trail, now faces fresh embarrassment as the Delhi Police recovered incriminating WhatsApp chats that point to his systematic abuse and manipulation of young women students.

The chats, accessed by investigators, reveal Chaitanyananda’s obsessive and infantilising language, where he repeatedly addressed victims as “baby”, “baby doll”, “sweetie daughter”, and other disturbing terms, often sending late-night and early-morning messages.

In one instance, he bombarded a victim with messages:

“Babyyyyy” (7:49 PM)

“Baby where are you?” (11:59 PM)

“Good Morning Baby” (12:40 AM)

“Why are you angry with me?” (12:41 AM)

Another exchange is even more shocking. Chaitanyananda is seen pressuring a student, asking bluntly: “You will not sleep with me?”

Perhaps the most explosive revelation is a chat where he tried to coax a victim into arranging women for what he described as a “Dubai Sheikh”:

Chaitanyananda: “One Dubai Sheikh wants to (have) a sex partner, do you have any nice friend?”

Victim: “Koi nahi hai (There is no one).”

Chaitanyananda: How it’s possible?

Victim: I don’t know

Chaitanyananda: “Your any classmate? Junior?”

Police sources say these chats not only expose his pattern of coercion and exploitation but also suggest attempts at trafficking under the guise of “introductions”.

Nabbed From Agra Hotel

Chaitanyananda, accused of harassing at least 17 women at his private Delhi institute, was arrested around 3:30 am on Sunday from a hotel in Agra’s Taj Ganj area after evading police for nearly two months. He had been moving between Vrindavan, Mathura and Agra, often staying in budget hotels and using taxis under fake names.

At the time of arrest, police recovered an iPad, three mobile phones (one linked to the institute’s CCTV cameras and hostel feeds), fake visiting cards listing him as a “UN Ambassador” and “BRICS Envoy”, and two passports with contradictory details. Authorities have frozen assets worth Rs 8 crore, and investigators revealed he withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was lodged in August.

He is currently in five-day police custody and has been confronted with three female aides accused of helping him threaten victims and delete evidence.

The Fallout