Screenshots Of Girls’ DPs, Selfies With Air Hostesses: Delhi Ashram Baba’s Digital Trail Exposes 'Predatory' Behaviour

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been confronted with his two women aides who allegedly threatened victims and forced them to delete his lewd messages. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The investigation against self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute in New Delhi, is throwing up disturbing details by the day. Sources in the Delhi Police said Chaitanyananda had saved screenshots of the display pictures (DPs) of several young women on his mobile phone, pointing to an obsessive pattern of stalking and manipulation.

Officers also found that Chaitanyananda had stored photos with several air hostesses and maintained a cache of images of women he had targeted. These revelations come even as investigators continue to comb through his seized devices for further evidence.

Despite being confronted with the material, Chaitanyananda has shown no remorse. Police say he is not cooperating with the interrogation, giving vague and misleading answers, and only speaking when pressed with hard evidence. “He continues to lie repeatedly and evades direct questions,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, two of Chaitanyananda’s close female associates — detained earlier — are being brought face-to-face with him in custody as part of the probe. Investigators believe they played a crucial role in enabling his access to victims.

Chaitanyananda, currently in five-day police custody, was earlier taken to the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management where the alleged molestation incidents occurred. He was questioned inside the same rooms where he reportedly summoned students.

The police maintain that the investigation is peeling back layers of his fraudulent activities and every round of questioning is adding to the evidence pile against him.

Earlier, the probe revealed that the 62-year-old continued to monitor his institute’s activities even while on the run. Investigators said Chaitanyananda stayed in low-cost hotels without CCTV surveillance during his abscondence and often disguised himself among sadhus to avoid detection.

Police sources said he changed as many as 13 hotels in the last 40 days, with bookings largely handled by his close disciples. The police are now widening the net to trace these aides who allegedly provided him logistical support, including safe shelters and movement across states.

Arrested in Agra on Sunday, Chaitanyananda was earlier found with fake diplomatic identity cards, including one that declared him “Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations". Police also froze Rs 8 crore across his bank accounts while flagging the withdrawal of Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was lodged in early August.

Officials also noted that Chaitanyananda’s financial dealings and academic claims remain under the scanner. His profile boasts multiple foreign degrees, honorary doctorates and authorship of 28 books — many of which cite endorsements from global leaders. Police now suspect several of these claims are fabricated.