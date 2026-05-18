From Blue & White To Yellow & White: West Bengal’s Streets Reflect A New Political Era

West Bengal: For years, West Bengal especially Kolkata carried a particular blue-and-white identity under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government dominated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Flyovers, bridges, railings, traffic booths, medians, parks, government buildings, and even some trams were painted with the now-iconic color scheme.

However, with the BJP forming the state administration for the first time under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Bengal's visual identity appears to be shifting once more. Painters in sections of Kolkata have begun to replace the iconic blue-and-white colors with yellow and white, signifying what many regard as the start of a new political and administrative chapter in the state.

Kolkata Streets

A week ago, workers were observed repainting streets and public structures with the new colours. Soon after, the BJP's West Bengal unit tweeted on X that the "double engine" administration had begun delivering reforms in its first week in power, something it claimed the state had not seen during the previous 15 years of TMC control. One of the highlighted modifications was the decision to repaint traffic barricades and civic infrastructure in what the party described as internationally approved yellow-and-white colors.

How Bengal Became Blue And White

The blue-and-white revolution of Kolkata began when the TMC took office in 2011, ending the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) 34-year hegemony. Previously, various portions of the city were painted in bright red to symbolize the Left administration and the CPI(M)'s political identity.

Advertisement

After gaining office, Mamata Banerjee steadily pushed for a blue-and-white makeover throughout the city. The government officially referred to it as an urban beautification initiative intended at giving Kolkata a cleaner, brighter, and more uniform municipal identity. Mamata Banerjee has also stated that she was inspired by Jaipur's reputation as the "Pink City" and wants Kolkata to have its own distinct style.

Blue and White Kolkata

Her particular preferences were also reflected in the hue choice. The former chief minister is frequently seen wearing white saris with blue borders, and once stated during a riverfront beautification project that blue and white represented happiness and made the city appear brighter.

Advertisement

Over time, the colour palette became firmly identified with the TMC regime. In some areas, people were even given property tax breaks for painting their homes in identical colors.

Supporters hailed the exercise as a successful urban renovation that gave Kolkata its own identity. Critics, on the other hand, claimed that public infrastructure was being utilized for political branding, and that the colours had become inescapably connected with the previous ruling party rather than staying merely a civic design choice.

Alipore Bridge, Kolkata

Now, as Bengal begins to turn yellow and white under its first BJP government, the discussion over politics, symbolism, and public spaces has resurfaced, however in different colors.

Is There Any International Rule For These Colours?

There is no single international rulebook that specifies how urban infrastructure should be painted. However, most countries adhere to basic traffic engineering and road safety measures aimed at increasing visibility and reducing accidents.

Globally, various combinations of colors are commonly used on roads and civic infrastructure to improve visibility and ensure public safety. Red and white are commonly seen near road closures, stop signs, and danger zones, but yellow and black combinations are widely utilized for hazard markings, separators, medians, pillars, and crash barriers since they are easier for commuters to see from a distance.

For civic infrastructure such as flyovers, bridges, and poles, international standards often favour neutral colors with reflective hazard markings in key places. Black-and-yellow chevrons are particularly prominent around bends and in collision zones.