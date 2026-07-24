How To Dispose Bodies, Remove Blood Stains: 25-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Uses AI To Plan Murder Of Live-In Partner's Kin

New Delhi: Shocking revelations have emerged in Bengaluru's Seegehalli triple murder case as reports state that the prime accused used Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, to learn more about weapons, body disposal techniques, poisoning, and ways to evade police detention while planning the crime.

Following the revelations, Bengaluru police have sought details from the AI company in this regard.

The triple murder came to light on June 22, when the victims- Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19)- were found stabbed to death.

What added to the shock was that the couple's elder daughter, Shwetha, and her live-in partner, Kenneth (25), were arrested separately in Puducherry on charges of committing the heinous crime.

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How did he use AI chatbot

As per reports, Kenneth had been planning the murder for nearly six months and had relied on the AI chatbot throughout the process. He asked a wide variety of questions from the chatbot, ranging from disposing of bodies to removing bloodstains, and whether a furnace built for a proposed cloud kitchen business could be used to incinerate bodies.

Further probe revealed that Kenneth admitted to relying on the chatbot for every step.

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Following the interrogation, the police wrote to the parent company of the AI seeking digital evidence, including Kenneth’s chat history with the tool, to verify his statements and strengthen the investigation.

Why the killing?

As per the cops, the accused took this extreme step over financial disputes and strained family relations. It was also found that Shwetha had allegedly borrowed Rs 50 lakh from her mother for Kenneth's cloud kitchen business and was worried as the money had already been spent.

According to police, Shwetha also had grievances against her mother, whom she allegedly considered controlling. Investigators believe Kenneth handled the planning and execution of the murders, while Shwetha acted in coordination with him.

How the crime took place?

According to the cops, it was Kenneth who lured Muthulaxmi to the apartment and stabbed her multiple times. When Somasundar and Supriya later arrived, they were also attacked.

Before dying, Somasundar admitted that his daughter and live-in partner had stabbed him and even asked the cops to rescue his wife and younger daughter.

The crime did not stop there, as the accused went to Shwetha's house after the murders and stole cash and ornaments before managing to flee to Puducherry.