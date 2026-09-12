From Chemistry Engineer to Diplomatic Companion: Who Is Zahra Pezeshkian?

New Delhi: Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, made headlines during her visit to New Delhi alongside her father for the 18th BRICS Summit. Accompanied by her husband, Hassan Majidi, Zahra engaged in cultural diplomacy, visiting key heritage and civic landmarks across the capital.

During her itinerary, Zahra Pezeshkian visited the BRICS Bazaar organised at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy. Welcomed by India's Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, she toured artisanal displays featuring traditional textiles, Rashti embroidery, and Balochi needlework.

The couple spent significant time at the Iranian Pavilion, interacting with craftspersons and posing with representatives in front of the "BRICS India 2026" backdrop. Later in the day, Zahra visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, an institution dedicated to honouring the leadership, lives, and contributions of India’s Prime Ministers.

Dressed in a black abaya, she explored interactive exhibits detailing India's democratic development and governance history. Zahra Pezeshkian is an accomplished chemical engineer who graduated from Iran’s prestigious Sharif University of Technology.

Advertisement

Professionally, she has worked at the Jam Petrochemical Complex and progressively expanded her role into policy affairs as a close advisor to her father. She rose to national prominence in Iran during Masoud Pezeshkian’s successful 2024 presidential campaign.

Zahra played a central visible role by accompanying him during candidate registration, appearing alongside him on national television interviews, and joining him on town halls and campaign stops across Iranian provinces. Her active public presence marked a notable departure from traditional campaign optics in Iranian politics.

Advertisement

Zahra’s personal life includes a deeply tragic chapter. Years ago, her mother, Fatemeh Majidi, and a younger brother died in a fatal road accident. Following the loss, her father chose not to remarry, raising Zahra and her surviving siblings independently.