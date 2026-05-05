‘From Cleaning Floors To The Assembly Floor’: Who is Kalita Majhi Who Trumped TMC Strongman By 12K Votes

In an election dominated by big names and high-decibel campaigns, one of the most striking victories has come from the margins. Kalita Majhi, a domestic worker who earned barely Rs 2,500 a month, has been elected as an MLA from Ausgram - a result that is being seen as both deeply personal and politically symbolic.

Her win, on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, is part of the party’s sweeping victory in West Bengal, where it secured over 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the long rule of the All India Trinamool Congress.

A Life of Struggle Before Politics

Majhi’s story is rooted in hardship. A resident of Guskara Municipality in Purba Bardhaman district, she spent years working in multiple households cleaning utensils and mopping floors just to keep her family afloat. Her monthly income of around Rs 2,500 was the backbone of a household that had little financial security.

Her husband works as a plumber, and together they raised their son amid constant economic pressure. Majhi had to give up formal education early in life due to poverty - a reality that shaped her worldview and later, her political messaging.

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She comes from a large family of seven sisters and a brother with her father working as a daily wage labourer. Those early struggles, people who know her say, built her connect with voters who live similar lives.

From Booth Worker to Candidate

Majhi’s political journey did not begin with a ticket, it started at the grassroots. She spent nearly a decade as a booth-level worker, slowly building a presence in her area.

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The BJP first fielded her in the 2021 Assembly elections. She lost that contest to TMC’s Abhedananda Thander by over 11,000 votes, but still secured around 41% vote share - a performance that caught the party’s attention.

Instead of moving on, the BJP doubled down. Renominating her in 2026, the party signalled faith in her grassroots appeal - and this time, that bet paid off.

Majhi won the Ausgram seat with 1,07,692 votes, defeating Shyama Prasanna Lohar by a margin of 12,535 votes.

Campaign Built on Lived Reality

Unlike many candidates, Majhi’s campaign was not built around large rallies or resources. It was intensely local - door-to-door outreach, conversations with families, and issues drawn directly from her own life.

She repeatedly highlighted gaps in healthcare, education, drinking water, and women’s safety in her constituency. In public remarks, she pointed out that:

Patients often have to travel long distances due to lack of local healthcare

Schools suffer from teacher shortages

Drinking water scarcity affects daily life

Women’s safety remains a concern in several areas

Her pitch was simple - development over dependency. She questioned the long-term sustainability of welfare schemes and argued that people need jobs and infrastructure, not just financial assistance.

Sharp Political Messaging

Majhi did not hold back in her criticism of the TMC. She accused the ruling party of corruption in sectors like coal, sand and cattle, and alleged that benefits often do not reach those outside party networks - claims the TMC has consistently denied.

Her language was blunt, but it resonated with sections of voters frustrated with local governance issues.

A Win That Goes Beyond Numbers

Her victory is not just about defeating a rival candidate - it represents a rare moment of upward mobility through electoral politics.

According to her election affidavit:

Total assets: around Rs 1.6 lakh

Household property: a modest 871 sq ft home owned by her husband

Two minor criminal cases (non-serious in nature)

These details stand in sharp contrast to the typical financial profile of many candidates, making her rise even more striking.

The Bigger Political Picture

Majhi’s win is part of a larger political shift. With the BJP forming the government in West Bengal for the first time, the party has moved from the margins to the centre of power in the state.

Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed the result as a sign of deep organisational reach and voter trust.

Within that broader mandate, Majhi’s story stands out. It reflects a deliberate strategy by the BJP to field candidates with strong local connect and lived experience - a move that appears to have paid off in multiple constituencies.

A New Responsibility

For Majhi, the transition is dramatic - from working in kitchens to sitting in the Assembly.

In her initial remarks after the win, she acknowledged the scale of responsibility, saying she would focus on improving basic services in Ausgram, particularly healthcare, education, and access to clean drinking water.

Her journey - from a domestic worker earning a few thousand rupees a month to a legislator - has quickly become one of the defining human stories of this election.