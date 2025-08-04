From Courtroom to Chief Minister: A Turbulent Legacy of Shibu Soren

Jharkhand: An era in Indian politics has come to an end with the passing away of JMM leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren's passing away on Monday.

Lovingly referred to as “Guruji” by followers, the politician's career spanning almost six decades has been a colourful ride political victory, activism, and legal battles.

Soren's rise from a local tribal leader to the chief minister of Jharkhand for three times bears evidence of his political zeal, competence and people skills.

As a strong supporter of the Santhal community's rights and a pivotal player in the push for a distinct Jharkhand state, Soren rose to fame in the 1970s.

The turning point in his life came when he co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a political outfit that gave a platform to the marginalized and tribal groups.

He enjoyed huge support from the tribal community and was viewed as a righteous figure who would protect their culture and land from falling in the hands of exploiters.

But Soren's life was not free from controversies.

In the notorious JMM bribery case of the 1990s, he was charged with bribing lawmakers to prevent a move against the P.V. Narasimha Rao government.

Even though he was ultimately found not guilty, the case had a lasting impact on his political career.

Soren was later compelled to resign from his post as the Union Minister after being found guilty of the murder of Shashinath Jha, his private secretary.

Despite setbacks, Soren's tendency to make political comebacks, earned him praise from not only the public but many of his political contemporaries.

His three non-consecutive tenure as Jharkhand's chief minister were characterized by the state's fluctuating coalition politics and changing alliances, as a result of which none of his tenure lasted for a full five years.

However, his power did not diminish, and he remained the JMM's supreme contributor member, helping his son Hemant Soren rise to the highest political position in the state.

Both his indisputable contribution to the formation of Jharkhand and the scandals that ruined his political career define Soren's complicated legacy.