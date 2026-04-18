From Demonetisation to Article 370 & Op Sindoor: A Look at PM Modi’s Key Addresses to the Nation Ahead of Tonight’s Speech

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to address the nation at 8:30 pm tonight, the usual buzz of anticipation has gripped the country. This time, all eyes are on the fate of the Women's Reservation Bill, which failed to clear the Lok Sabha yesterday amid heated debates and procedural hurdles during the special session on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and related delimitation amendments. With millions of women across India watching closely, speculation is rife that the Prime Minister could provide fresh clarity, announce next steps, or even unveil a bold new roadmap to empower Nari Shakti.

This is not the first time a Modi address has generated such expectation. Over the years, his addresses to the nation have become defining moments, often timed for prime evening slots in television channels, where major policy shifts, economic reforms, or decisive national security actions have been unveiled, catching even seasoned observers off guard. Here’s a retrospective on some of the most impactful ones:

November 8, 2016 - Demonetisation

At exactly 8 pm, PM Modi stunned the country by announcing the immediate invalidation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, targeting black money, corruption, and counterfeit currency. The address marked one of the boldest economic experiments in independent India’s history. Millions tuned in live as banks prepared for a massive recalibration. The move redefined India’s financial landscape overnight.

March 27, 2019 - Mission Shakti

Following India’s successful anti-satellite missile test, PM Modi addressed the nation to hail the DRDO’s achievement, positioning India as a space power capable of defending its assets. The speech blended scientific pride with strategic signalling.

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August 8, 2019 - Abrogation of Article 370

In a landmark address, the Prime Minister announced the historic decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. The move fulfilled a long-standing promise and reshaped India’s political map.

March 24, 2020 - COVID-19 Lockdown

As the pandemic loomed, PM Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown--the strictest in the world at the time--to “flatten the curve.” Subsequent addresses on April 14 and in May 2020 extended and then eased restrictions, guiding the nation through one of its toughest crises with appeals for “Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai” and self-reliance.

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May 12, 2025 - Operation Sindoor

In the most recent major address, PM Modi spoke for the first time after India’s decisive counter-terrorism operation in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. He described Operation Sindoor as far more than a military strike--it was an “unwavering pledge for justice,” a new policy benchmark against terrorism, and a firm rejection of nuclear blackmail. The Prime Minister declared that terrorists and their enablers would face consequences “at their core,” redefining India’s strategic doctrine.

Each of these addresses has followed a familiar pattern: intense pre-speech speculation, last-minute scheduling cues from the PMO, and a nation glued to television and smartphone screens. From economic disruption to strategic assertiveness, from public health emergencies to counter-terror resolve, PM Modi’s words have repeatedly translated into swift, transformative action.

Tonight’s address comes at a critical juncture for women’s empowerment. With the Women’s Reservation Bill stalled in the Lok Sabha just yesterday, expectations are high that the Prime Minister may address concerns around delimitation, assure fair implementation across states, or even signal a fresh legislative push to ensure one-third representation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.