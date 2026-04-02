Nahar­katia: On the campaign trail in Upper Assam’s Nahar­katia, BJP candidate Taranga Gogoi is pitching a blend of development, youth outreach, and cultural assertion as he seeks to consolidate support in the constituency.

Currently serving as Chairman of the State Youth Commission and President of the Assam Cricket Association, Gogoi is seen within party circles as one of the younger faces groomed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. His campaign reflects that positioning—focused heavily on first-time voters and aspirational youth.

“Across Assam, the youth are firmly with the BJP. There is a clear sense among Gen Z that promises are being delivered,” Gogoi said while speaking to Republic Media Network during his campaign.

He pointed to what he described as a “visible transformation” in Nahar­katia over the past five years, claiming that infrastructure upgrades, connectivity, and local economic initiatives have reshaped the constituency. According to him, development is no longer an abstract promise but something “people can see and measure.”

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A key pillar of his pitch is tourism, particularly around the ecologically significant Dihing Patkai National Park. Often referred to as the “Amazon of the East,” the park is India’s only lowland tropical rainforest. Gogoi said efforts are underway to promote it as a major eco-tourism destination, which he believes can generate employment while preserving biodiversity.

“We are working to bring Dihing Patkai onto the global tourism map. It is a unique asset for Assam and for India,” he said.

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Gogoi also invoked historical and cultural identity, targeting the Congress for what he termed neglect of the Ahom legacy. Referring to the historical route of the first Ahom king’s arrival through Tipam in the Nahar­katia region, he said, “The Congress speaks about Ahom pride, but did nothing on the ground. We are committed to preserving and promoting that heritage.”

On the governance front, Gogoi highlighted his work through the State Youth Commission, claiming that structured career guidance programmes have reached thousands of young people across Assam. “Many of them have gone on to clear competitive examinations. This is the kind of empowerment we want to scale up,” he said.

Stating this election as a choice between “delivery and delay,” Gogoi maintained that the BJP remains committed to expanding opportunities for youth, strengthening cultural roots, and accelerating development in Upper Assam.