From Groups To Ground Zero: How QR Codes and 'Mazdoor Andolan' WhatsApp Network Fuelled Noida Chaos

Noida: As the smoke clears from the industrial corridors of Phase-2 and Sector 62, shocking revelations from the Noida Police investigation have exposed a highly organized digital conspiracy behind Monday’s large-scale violence.

Evidence uncovered from the mobile phones of arrested suspects suggests that the escalation, which saw vehicles torched and widespread stone-pelting, was not a spontaneous outburst but a premeditated campaign orchestrated through a network of clandestine WhatsApp groups.

The QR Code Recruitment

Investigators found that the mobilization of protesters reached a fever pitch overnight. In a sophisticated move to bypass traditional recruitment, organizers used QR codes to rapidly add hundreds of individuals to encrypted groups.

This method allowed for a mass influx of participants without the need for manual contact sharing, effectively building a "shadow army" of protesters within hours.

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"Mazdoor Andolan" and the Shadow Network

Several groups have come under the scanner, most notably one titled "Mazdoor Andolan" (Workers' Movement). While the name suggested a legitimate labor struggle, the content within was far more sinister.

Messages were funneled into separate groups linked to various labor unions, creating a multi-layered communication web.

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The investigation revealed a barrage of incendiary posts, provocative videos, and explicit calls to action.

Intelligence extracted from the seized devices shows clear directives aimed at transforming a peaceful wage protest into a violent confrontation with law enforcement.

Current Investigation Status

Meanwhile, police have arrested around 300 people so far in connection with incidents of arson and vandalism, while over 100 others have been detained for questioning. Authorities are also scanning CCTV footage from factories to identify those involved in the unrest.

Why the protest?

According to a police statement, around 40,000 to 45,000 workers from various sectors gathered at more than 80 locations across the commissionerate on Monday, leading to disruptions and law-and-order issues in parts of the district.

Officials said the situation deteriorated at certain locations, particularly in Sector-63 and near the Motherson company premises, where some “unruly” elements resorted to violence.

Police also said that four out of five demands raised by the workers have been accepted. A high-level committee has been formed to address the remaining issues, and one meeting has already been held.