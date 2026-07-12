From Hariharan's 'Colonial Cousins' To Manohari Gold Tea: PM Modi's Gifts To Delegates in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a thoughtfully curated selection of Indian cultural heritage items, artisanal products, and symbolic artworks to leaders from Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand during his engagements, highlighting India's rich traditions and deepening bilateral ties.

Gifts to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi gifted Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto several items that celebrate shared cultural and spiritual heritage between India and Indonesia.

Uttarakhand Aipan Art Shiva: A traditional folk art piece from Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, created by women using a terracotta-red base and intricate rice-paste patterns. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the artwork features sacred geometric motifs symbolizing cosmic energy and underscores the deep cultural connections between the two nations.

Manohari Gold Tea: One of India’s rarest speciality teas from Assam, hand-plucked from tender buds of the P126 clone and naturally sun-dried. Produced in limited quantities, this golden tea offers a delicate flavour with floral and malty notes and is rich in antioxidants.

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Traditional Kashmiri Papier-Mâché Bowl: A handcrafted piece decorated with the Naqashi technique, featuring floral motifs, birds, and gold detailing finished with glossy lacquer. It symbolizes beauty, peace, and harmony with nature.

Traditional Repoussé Silver Decorative Plate: Handcrafted using repoussé and chasing techniques, the plate showcases a central lotus medallion surrounded by elephants, trees, and floral borders. The lotus represents purity and enlightenment, while the elephant – a shared symbol – highlights commitments to wildlife conservation and bilateral friendship.

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Gift to Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani

PM Modi presented Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani with a Traditional Repoussé Odisha Ikat (Bandha) fabric. This prestigious handloom silk from regions like Sambalpur and Bargarh is created through an intricate tie-and-dye process, resulting in vibrant, reversible patterns with distinctive curvilinear motifs that reflect Odisha’s rich weaving heritage and storytelling tradition.

Gifts to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

For Australian PM Anthony Albanese, PM Modi selected items blending India’s contemporary creativity with traditional craftsmanship.

Indian Premium Coffee Box: A premium collection showcasing diverse coffee varieties from India’s major growing regions, highlighting sustainable cultivation and India’s expertise in washed, natural, and honey-processed coffees.

Colonial Cousins Vinyl Album: A special edition of the landmark 1990s album by Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, which fused Indian classical music with Western pop, rock, and acoustic styles. The vinyl format preserves this cultural fusion as a collectible artifact.

Tribal Dhokra Boat Sculpture: Created using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, this Dhokra artwork depicts a traditional boat carrying tribal figures, symbolizing unity, cooperation, resilience, and the shared Indo-Pacific journey between India and Australia.

Gifts to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

PM Modi gifted New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon two meaningful items reflecting Indian culture and sporting excellence.

Uttarakhandi Cap (Traditional Pahari Cap): A handcrafted woollen cap featuring a vibrant woven band, worn during festivals and ceremonies. It embodies Himalayan identity, hospitality, and the harmony between tradition and nature while supporting local artisans.

Hockey Stick Signed by the Indian Women’s Hockey Team: A commemorative stick signed by all team members, marking their historic victory at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in New Zealand. It symbolizes perseverance, teamwork, and India’s sporting legacy, particularly inspiring young women athletes.