From Hurriyat to Ballot Zone: Bilal Lone Hints Trehgam Entry, Challenging Brother Sajad in His Power Zone

Srinagar, August 03: Former Hurriyat leader Bilal Gani Lone on Monday has signalled his move into mainstream politics, announcing plans to contest the next assembly elections from Trehgam in north Kashmir, setting up a direct challenge to his brother Sajad Gani Lone, People’s Conference chairman and MLA from Handwara.

Addressing a gathering in Dard Harai village, Kralpora, Bilal Lone said that politics must be practiced with truth, honesty, and accountability.

“I am alone. I have nothing to offer except requesting your support. My mission is to promote politics based on truth, honesty and commitment to public welfare,” he told supporters.

“I have neither joined any political party nor considered launching one of my own. Instead, I have initiated an independent political platform and hope that people from Kupwara district, as well as across Kashmir, will come forward to support it,” Bilal Lone stated.

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He added, “My bond with the people of Kupwara is deep. If they accept me, I will humbly embrace that trust. If they choose otherwise, I will respect their decision. Personally, I seek nothing, as I am already well established. My aim is to work for the marginalized sections who have been denied opportunities and basic rights for years.”

Recalling the guidance of his late father, Abdul Gani Lone, Bilal said politics should be seen as service and dedication.

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“I learned from my father that politics is a form of service and dedication. Therefore, one should always practice politics of truth,” he added.

Pertinently, Bilal’s entry carries symbolic resonance; Trehgam is also the hometown of Maqbool Bhat, JKLF founder and first terror commander, executed in Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.