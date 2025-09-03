From Hydrocarbon Exploration To Tungsten Mining, Stalin Govt Cheated Farmers At Every Step: Palaniswami

Melur: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday, lambasted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin for its alleged betrayal of Tamil Nadu's farmers and deceitful governance. Addressing a massive public gathering in Melur as part of his outreach yatra, ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, Palaniswami accused the DMK of deliberately misleading farmers on the issue of hydrocarbon exploration in Ramanathapuram villages.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary reminded the people that it was during Stalin's tenure that methane exploration proposals were first mooted, whereas the AIADMK government had taken a stance by declaring the entire Cauvery Delta a Protected Agricultural Zone to safeguard farmers' livelihoods. Palaniswami called out the DMK's duplicity, pointing out that despite Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu's public assurances that the hydrocarbon test wells had been dropped, work was secretly initiated, leading to strong farmer protests that eventually stalled the project.

DMK's Anti-Farmer Policies Will Haunt Them In 2026: EPS

Tamil Nadu LoP Palaniswami also drew attention to the issue of tungsten mining near Madurai and Melur, alleging that the DMK had not opposed the Centre's proposal but instead wrote to Delhi seeking permission to directly auction mining rights. The Union government rejected the request and announced its own auction process.

He further claimed that despite meeting the Prime Minister twice during the period, MK Stalin failed to raise the matter and added that it was only after sustained farmer agitations, actively supported by the AIADMK, that the project was finally shelved.

Recalling former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's efforts and struggle, the AIADMK leader emphasised the lifeline importance of the Mullaiperiyar Dam for farmers in five districts, recalling that it was the former chief minister who had fought and won the Supreme Court verdict allowing Tamil Nadu to raise the dam's water level to 152 feet. Taking aim at Stalin, Palaniswami alleged that despite Stalin's boasts of INDI Alliance solidarity, he had failed to even raise the issue with the Kerala government, which obstructed strengthening works.

"The DMK government has cheated farmers, failed to protect water rights, wrecked law and order, and abandoned welfare schemes that touched the lives of crores of people. AIADMK alone has the track record, the resolve, and the vision to protect Tamil Nadu's farmers, women, students, and the poor. In 2026, we will restore people's faith in governance," Palaniswami declared.

Edappadi K Palaniswami assured the people that when AIADMK returns to power in the next assembly elections in 2026, his government would take up the long-neglected de-silting of the Vaigai Dam, citing the example of their de-silting work of the Mettur Dam earlier during their government.