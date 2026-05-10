From Jayalalithaa to Vijay: South Indian Actors Who Turned Stardom Into Political Power | In Pics

South India has long witnessed a unique blend of cinema and politics, where film stars have not just entertained millions but also gone on to shape governments, lead political movements and become chief ministers.

From M. G. Ramachandran (MGR) and N. T. Rama Rao (NTR) to J. Jayalalithaa and Vijay, the region’s political history shows how screen charisma often transforms into mass political influence.

The rise of actor-politicians has been especially significant in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, where cinema stars have built emotional connections with audiences that later translated into electoral success.

Vijay: Tamil Cinema Star to CM

The latest entrant in this long political tradition is actor Vijay, who has now emerged as Tamil Nadu’s chief minister-designate after the success of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Born as Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, the actor entered films in the early 1990s and went on to become one of Tamil cinema’s biggest commercial stars.

Starting with romantic hits like Poove Unakkaga, Love Today and Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Vijay later reinvented himself as an action superstar through films such as Ghilli, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Mersal, Master and Leo.

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His political rise marks one of the most dramatic actor-to-politician transitions in recent years and signals a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

MGR: The Original Superstar Politician

Long before Vijay, M. G. Ramachandran created the blueprint for actor-politicians in South India.

Popularly known as MGR, he used his heroic on-screen image and welfare-orientated public persona to build a massive political base in Tamil Nadu.

After splitting from the DMK, MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972 and became chief minister in 1977. He ruled the state for a decade until his death in 1987, establishing one of the strongest political legacies in Tamil Nadu history.

His success proved that cinema popularity could directly convert into political dominance.

NTR Changed Andhra Politics Forever

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao revolutionised regional politics.

A legendary Telugu film star known for portraying mythological characters, NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982. Within months, he swept to power and became Chief Minister, creating one of the fastest political success stories in Indian history.

His rise reshaped Andhra politics and challenged the Congress party’s dominance in the state.

Jayalalithaa: Actress Who Became Tamil Nadu’s Iron Lady

J. Jayalalithaa successfully transformed herself from a leading actress into one of Tamil Nadu’s most powerful political leaders.

Initially mentored by MGR, she joined the AIADMK in 1982 and entered the Rajya Sabha in 1984.

Despite internal party struggles following MGR’s illness and death, Jayalalithaa gradually consolidated power and went on to become Chief Minister multiple times.

Known for her strong administrative control and cult-like popularity, she became one of India’s most influential women politicians.

Chiranjeevi’s Grand Entry Fell Short Politically

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi entered politics in 2008 by launching the Praja Rajyam Party amid huge public excitement.

The party managed to win 18 seats in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections but failed to create a major political wave.

Later, Chiranjeevi merged his party with the Congress and became a Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of State. However, his political career never matched the extraordinary success he enjoyed in cinema.

Pawan Kalyan’s Growing Political Influence

Actor Pawan Kalyan carved out his own political identity through the Jana Sena Party.

Over the years, he has built a loyal support base, especially among youth voters and certain communities in Andhra Pradesh.

While his electoral gains have often come through alliances, his political relevance continues to grow steadily. Observers believe his biggest challenge will be converting his popularity into a strong standalone electoral force.

Rajinikanth: Political Potential That Never Materialised

For decades, Rajinikanth was viewed as the one superstar capable of completely changing Tamil Nadu politics.

Although he repeatedly hinted at entering politics and generated enormous public anticipation, the actor ultimately stepped away from launching a political party.

Rajinikanth later revealed that health concerns following a kidney transplant and medical advice during the Covid-19 pandemic played a major role in his decision.

Despite never formally entering electoral politics, his influence over public opinion remained immense.

Kamal Haasan Chose Ideology-Driven Politics

Unlike many actor-politicians who relied heavily on mass appeal, Kamal Haasan attempted to position himself as a governance-focused political alternative.

He launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018, promising administrative reforms and a break from traditional Dravidian politics.

Though his party has struggled to achieve major electoral success so far, Kamal Haasan continues to remain active in Tamil Nadu’s political discourse.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Represents New-Generation Politics

Actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin entered active politics in 2019 and currently serves as Tamil Nadu’s Sports Minister.

The son of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Udhayanidhi represents the DMK’s next-generation leadership.

Before politics, he built a successful career in Tamil cinema as both an actor and producer. His growing role within the DMK is seen as part of the party’s long-term leadership transition strategy.

While some successfully transformed into long-term political icons, others struggled to convert cinematic fame into electoral success.