Kerala CM Race Heats Up: Trouble Brews in Congress as Posters Targeting KC Venugopal, AP Anil Kumar Surface in Wandoor

New Delhi: Amid the Congress-led UDF's landslide victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, the tussle over the chief minister's post has intensified, with posters, protests, and reported disagreements among senior leaders triggering intense political discussions across the state.

Fresh controversy erupted in the Wandoor constituency after posters targeting senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and MLA AP Anil Kumar appeared in several locations.

The posters, reportedly put up under the names “Pachappada” and “Janashabdam,” contained sharp remarks aimed at the two leaders and hinted at tensions between Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

One poster read, “If the League is provoked using Oola Mathew, KC group manager Anil Kumar will not be able to step among the people.”

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Another poster stated, “The League is not in such a helpless situation to carry KC on its shoulders.”

The appearance of these posters has fuelled speculation of growing friction within the Congress-led alliance, particularly regarding influence and leadership dynamics inside the UDF camp.

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CM Battle Intensifies Within Congress

At the centre of the power struggle are senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, all of whom are being seen as key contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.

Adding to the tension, protests have reportedly broken out in different parts of Kerala demanding that VD Satheesan be made the Chief Minister.

Sources also claimed that Satheesan conveyed to the party high command that he would not join the ministry if he was not chosen as Chief Minister, further intensifying the internal debate within the Congress.

Further, Supporters of both VD Satheesan and KC Venugopal have also put up posters backing their respective leaders for the top post.

Congress High Command to Take Final Call

Amid the growing buzz around the CM face, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan clarified that the final decision would be taken by the party high command after consultations with senior Kerala leaders.

“The central observers will submit their report today. The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with the senior leaders of Kerala. The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow. The decision of the high command is final,” Muraleedharan said.

He also attempted to downplay reports of internal conflicts and insisted that all leaders would unite once the leadership decision was announced.

“When the name comes out, everybody will be united. Flux is going on. Tomorrow, decision will come. High command is final,” he added.

Muraleedharan further ruled out the possibility of rebellion inside the party, saying, “There will not be any revolt in the party.”

AICC observer Mukul Wasnik also confirmed that Congress MLAs had passed a resolution authorising the party high command to choose the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

“In Kerala, following a Congress Legislature Party meeting, all party MLAs discussed and approved a proposal authorising the Congress high command to select the leader of the legislative party. A detailed report will be submitted to the party leadership,” Wasnik said.

Sources also claimed that a document seen in Wasnik’s hand suggested that a majority of MLAs had backed KC Venugopal for the top post, though official confirmation is awaited.

Senior Congress leaders from Kerala have reportedly been called to Delhi as the high command prepares to make the final announcement on the Chief Ministerial face.

Kerala Witnesses Political Shift as BJP Opens Account

The Assembly election results marked a major political shift in Kerala, with the Congress-led UDF defeating the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which was attempting to secure a third consecutive term in power.

While the UDF won 102 seats, the LDF was reduced to 35 seats. Following the defeat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan submitted his resignation, which was accepted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.