From Saayoni Ghosh To Shatrughan Sinha: List Of 19 Rebel TMC MPs Revealed
The list of 19 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs rebelling against the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been revealed. The leaders in the rebel camp includes Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan and Shatrughan Sinha.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: The list of 19 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs rebelling against the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been revealed.
The leaders in the rebel camp include Saayoni Ghosh, Jagdish Chandra Basunia, Yusuf Pathan, Kakoli Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha, Deepak Adhikari, Rachana Banerjee, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, June Malia, Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Haldar, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.