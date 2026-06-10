Updated 10 June 2026 at 18:35 IST From Saayoni Ghosh To Shatrughan Sinha: List Of 19 Rebel TMC MPs Revealed The list of 19 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs rebelling against the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been revealed. The leaders in the rebel camp includes Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan and Shatrughan Sinha.