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From Saayoni Ghosh To Shatrughan Sinha: List Of 19 Rebel TMC MPs Revealed

The list of 19 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs rebelling against the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been revealed. The leaders in the rebel camp includes Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan and Shatrughan Sinha.

Nidhi Sinha
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From Saayoni Ghosh To Shatrughan Sinha: List Of 19 Rebel TMC MPs Revealed
From Saayoni Ghosh To Shatrughan Sinha: List Of 19 Rebel TMC MPs Revealed | Image: Republic

Kolkata: The list of 19 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs rebelling against the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been revealed.

The leaders in the rebel camp include Saayoni Ghosh, Jagdish Chandra Basunia, Yusuf Pathan, Kakoli Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha, Deepak Adhikari, Rachana Banerjee, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, June Malia, Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Haldar, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan.
 

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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