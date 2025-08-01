From Kashmir to Kevadia: PM Narendra Modi Praises CM Omar Abdullah for Visiting Statue of Unity

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for visiting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat calling it “an important message of national unity that will inspire Indians to explore different parts of our country.”

The Prime Minister Modi responded warmly to saying, "Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India."

The exchange marks a significant departure from usual political rhetoric, highlighting how national monuments can bridge ideological divides.

CM Omar Abdullah on Two-Day Visit to Gujarat

CM Omar Abdullah, currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to participate in a tourism summit aimed at reviving visitor numbers from Gujarat to Jammu & Kashmir. On his arrival, he said that he has come to Gujarat to take part in a tourism event with a hope that a big proportion of tourists from Gujarat will start visiting J&K again.

“If you look at the past 30-35 years since tourism restarted in J&K, there are three most important places from where people prefer to visit Kashmir; Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. There is a two-day event of tourism in Gandhinagar and me and my fellows have come to speak on behalf of J&K with a hope that the big proportion of visitors from Gujarat restart coming (to J&K)," he said.

After his arrival, CM Omar Abdullah paid a courtesy meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the planned SoU visit. During his stay in Gujarat, as per an official release from Gujarat government, he also visited the Statue of Unity.

CM Omar Abdullah shared photos of his jog past the illuminated Atal Foot Bridge, showcasing Gujarat's urban infrastructure. He began with a morning run along Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront, which he described on X as "one of the nicest places I’ve run."