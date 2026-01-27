From Keeping NSE Open on Sunday to a Historic Streak: Here's What Makes Budget 2026 Unique and Historical

As the Union Budget 2026-27 approaches, it carries a distinct weight that sets it apart from its predecessors. Presented at a time of global economic recalibration and major domestic transformation, this year’s "Bahi-Khata" is more than just a balance sheet—it is a strategic pivot.

Here is why Budget 2026 is being hailed as a unique milestone in India’s fiscal history:

Economic Survey with AI transition

Source: MSN

The Economic Survey 2026 marks a historic shift by officially treating the AI Transition as a primary pillar of India’s fiscal strategy rather than a mere sub-sector. The Survey provides the first data-driven roadmap for Human-AI Collaboration, tracking the real-world impact of IndiaAI Mission on national productivity.By showing how the government is building its own powerful supercomputers and using AI to upgrade farming and medicine, the report proves that India is no longer just a "tech support" hub for the world, but a leader that puts AI at the heart of its future.

Advertisement

Budget to be presented on Sunday

In the 79 years of Indian Budget announcements, 1st February, 2026, will always be special as for the first time the Union Budget will be announced on a Sunday. In some rare earlier occasions, the event has taken place on a Saturday, but never on Sunday.

Advertisement

Stock market to remain open on Sunday

In an unprecedented move, the government has decided to keep the stock market open on 1st February, 2026, which is a Sunday which has rarely happened in the history of the country. The move is to ensure that people can buy and sell shares as the Union Budget is being announced. This special session allows investors to react to news immediately instead of waiting until Monday, helping keep the markets stable and fair.

Nirmala Sitharaman's uniterrupted streak



This budget is a special one not just for the country, but also the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. With the presentation on February 1, 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman will make history by delivering her ninth consecutive Union Budget. This uninterrupted streak brings her closer to the record of Morarji Desai, who presented 10 consecutive budgets and also highlights a rare stability in the history of the country's financial leadership.