From Kuchha to Pucca: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Housing and Connectivity Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, April 28: Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday vowed permanent housing, improved road connectivity, and stronger women’s empowerment initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir, announcing projects worth thousands of crores to reshape lives across the Union Territory.

Chouhan announced that nearly five lakh families living in kuchha houses will be provided pucca homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

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He said a fresh survey had identified families lacking permanent housing, and physical verification will ensure that no household is left behind.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with the responsibility of ensuring that every poor family has a pucca house. I assure you, no one will remain in a kuchha house in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

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Alongside housing, the minister unveiled 330 new road projects spanning 1,600 km at a cost of Rs 3,550 crore under Batch-II of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

These roads will connect 363 remote habitations, addressing one of the region’s most pressing challenges; poor connectivity. Chouhan emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir was the first to secure approvals under both Batch-I and Batch-II of PMGSY-IV, reflecting the Centre’s priority for the region.

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He underlined that Prime Minister Modi has placed Jammu and Kashmir at the forefront of development.

“I have come with the prime minister’s message of development and love. Delhi’s doors and our hearts are open for the people of J&K. We are committed to building a viksit Jammu and Kashmir,” Chouhan said.

On women’s empowerment, the minister announced that Rs 4,000 crore is being disbursed to strengthen self-help groups.

He highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir already has two lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’, contributing to the Prime Minister’s national target of six crore.

Chouhan also assured that new schemes are being introduced to raise farmers incomes, reiterating the government’s resolve to ensure no household remains poor.

“Development is the duty of the government, but under the PM’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir is being given top priority,” he said.