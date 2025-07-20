From Motherhood To Mission: Shloka Ambani's Inspiring Journey To Creating Lasting Impact Through ConnectFor

Mumbai: Shloka Ambani, co-founder of ConnectFor, shared her inspiring journey and the values that drive her work in a candid conversation with Masoom Minawala. As a businesswoman, philanthropist, and mother, Shloka Ambani, the elder daughter-in-law of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has shown that it is possible to balance personal and professional responsibilities while making a meaningful impact globally.

In a world where the lines between profit and non-profit are increasingly blurring, Shloka Ambani stands out as a beacon of innovation and dedication, choosing a path that allows her to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Her journey to creating a more sustainable and impactful model for social change has inspired many across the country.

Talking to Masoom Minawala on her podcast, Shloka opened up about her journey into philanthropy, which began long before she married into the Ambani family. She co-founded ConnectFor, a platform that links volunteers with NGOs across India, with her childhood friend Maniti Shah in 2014.

Making Meaningful Impact Through ConnectFor

Through ConnectFor, Shloka has been able to facilitate over 1 lakh volunteer matches with more than 1000 NGOs, saving the sector an estimated Rs 21 crore in value through contributed time and skills. By linking volunteers with NGOs across India, the platform has enabled countless people to contribute to meaningful causes. Her vision for ConnectFor is clear that non-profit organisations can operate with the same level of professionalism and rigour as for-profit businesses. Her vision, passion and dedication to creating a more sustainable and impactful model for social change have made an impressive difference in the lives of many.

Shloka's approach to social impact revolved around what she calls ‘community capital’, the relationships and trust that enable real change. She attributed her background in anthropology as influencing this approach and believes that in social work, human connections generate more value than algorithms. Consequently, ConnectFor evolved from basic volunteer matching to comprehensive community engagement, recognising that warmth and relationships are the foundation of sustainable change, not just efficiency metrics.

As a member of the Ambani family, Shloka is part of a new generation of leaders who are redefining philanthropy and social impact. Her approach to giving back is centred around creating sustainable and impactful solutions, rather than just providing financial support. Shloka's leadership and vision for ConnectFor are an inspiration to many.

Shloka Ambani's Approach To Motherhood

Shloka Ambani's personal journey is also an inspiration. Her approach to motherhood is centred around creating a sense of purpose and responsibility in her children. She believes that by modelling the behaviour she wants to see in them, she can inspire them to make a positive impact in the world. "I take a lot of pride in telling my kids, just like you go to school, mama has to go to the office," Shloka said. She added, "We're all doing something to better ourselves. You're creating something that someone you truly care about is going to learn from. That, I think, is the best legacy to leave your children."

Shloka spoke about the importance of intentional modelling as a mother, where she strives to show her children the value of pursuing one's passions and making a positive impact in the world. "You need to be aware of the world around you. You need to think, 'What can I do for it?' I think for me, it has doubled my resolve because you are creating something for someone you are fully invested in, who is going to be influenced by it."

"Not that I need them to work in the social space, but more that it doesn't matter how niche something feels, if you feel strongly about something, you will make opportunities happen," she said.

As a mother, she has proved that it is possible to pursue audacious goals while being present and involved in her children's lives. "I was passionate about something and I really followed what I wanted to do, and I want them (her kids) to do the same thing," she said.

Her leadership style is proof that women can balance their personal and professional lives without sacrificing one for the other. By creating flexible systems that benefit entire organisations, Shloka is paving the way for other women to follow in her footsteps.

Message For Young Minds

Shloka Ambani's message to young minds is one of purpose and passion. She believes that it is okay to pursue a career that may seem niche or unconventional, as long as it is something that one feels strongly about. "They need to know that all careers are okay," she said. The ConnectFor co-founder further added, "It’s okay to do something that may take a while, may seem like a slow start, but you just have to go every day and believe that you're building something of value."

During the podcast, she said that her family has been a constant source of support and encouragement throughout her journey. She credited her husband, Akash Ambani, and her co-founder Maniti Shah's family for believing in her vision and providing the necessary support to make it a reality. "None of this would've worked if our families didn't stand by us or believe in us as much as we believed in ourselves," she said.

New Model For Non-Profits

Shloka's work with ConnectFor is redefining the way non-profits operate in India. By prioritising community capital and relationships, she is creating a more sustainable and impactful model for social change. Her approach is particularly relevant in a sector where recognition and funding are often scarce, and NGOs struggle to attract top talent and secure funding.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including funding droughts, high team turnover, and the demands of new motherhood, Shloka Ambani and her team remained steadfast in their commitment to their mission, consistently prioritising purpose over profit.

ConnectFor's growth reflected a major shift toward accountability and impact measurement in the non-profit space. Amid an evolving sector, organisations like ConnectFor will play a critical role in driving social change and creating a more just and equitable society.

About ConnectFor