From Nalli Nihari To Pepper Fry: What World Leaders Will Eat At BRICS Summit 2026

New Delhi: As world leaders gather in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, some of the conversations around India’s biggest diplomatic gathering may happen away from conference rooms, over plates of carefully curated Indian food.

With the summit scheduled for September 12 and 13, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, has prepared a special culinary experience for international delegates, bringing together regional Indian flavours, familiar dishes and subtle references to the countries represented at the summit.

At the heart of the preparations is Executive Chef Kaushik Misra, who has spent months with his team researching the preferences of delegates and putting together a menu that is intended to offer both comfort and a taste of India.

From Delhi’s Nihari To Pepper Fry: What’s On The Menu?

The 'India Friendship Menu', designed exclusively for in-room dining, combines Delhi-inspired dishes with flavors from around the country. Chef Misra's recipes include Nalli Nihari and pepper fry with almonds, which allow international guests to enjoy some of India's distinct flavors.

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However, the menu is not restricted to what appears on the dish. The hotel has also drawn inspiration from Indian flowers and ingredients, such as lotus and orchids, to create curated pralines, mithais, and savories.

According to the chef, the goal is to make food presentation part of the experience while also introducing customers to Indian ingredients and aesthetics in surprising ways.

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“One of the more distinctive elements is a culinary map of India, designed to introduce delegates to the country's geographical and gastronomic diversity. The concept brings together references to different capitals and states, with regional savouries representing the distinct food traditions found across the country.”

The culinary map is designed to take the delegates beyond a single regional cuisine, offering small references to the food traditions spread across India's states and capitals.

A Menu That Tells The Story Of India

For the hotel, the BRICS cuisine concept extends beyond serving extravagant dinners. Each preparation has been designed to provide visiting delegates with context regarding the ingredients and customs underlying what they are eating.

"Alongside the food, a concept note has been prepared to explain the thinking behind the offerings and the significance of the ingredients and preparations selected for the summit. That attention to detail has required months of preparation. Misra said the team spent between three and six months researching the preferences of delegates, including their likes and dislikes, before putting together the final experience," he said.

Before creating the final menu, the researchers needed to learn what delegates could choose, including their unique likes and dislikes. This attention to detail reflects the problem of presenting Indian cuisine to an international audience while keeping its regional uniqueness and ensuring that visitors are comfortable with what they are served.

Chef Misra stated the 'India Friendship Menu' was designed with such balance in mind, combining Indian specialties and flavors that international visitors may recognize.

A Recipe Book From Chefs’ Mothers For Delegates To Take Home

Perhaps the most personal element of the culinary experience is not something that will be eaten at the summit at all.

Delegates will also be given a recipe book filled with chef-curated dishes from their mothers, which will serve as a souvenir following their trip to India. The gesture brings a human touch to what is normally a high-profile diplomatic occasion. While the summit will focus on global collaboration, development, trade, and other significant concerns, the food and accompanying stories provide a more personal introduction to Indian culture.

The recipe book and the 'India Friendship Menu' serve a purpose other than hospitality; they provide delegates with something to remember and take with them after they leave New Delhi.

BRICS Summit 2026: Why The Gathering Matters

The 18th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. Development, sustainability and innovation are among the key areas expected to shape the discussions.

BRICS has developed into an essential forum for coordinating key emerging economies and furthering the Global South's interests in multilateral institutions. Its topics focus on development, finance, technology, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates are the current members of the group. Together, these countries account for around 49.5% of the global population, 40% of global GDP, and 26% of worldwide trade.