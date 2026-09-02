From Operation Sindoor To Ram Mandir: Who Is Air Marshal(Retd) Jeetendra Mishra, The First CEO?

Ayodhya: In a major administrative appointment linked to the management of the Ram Mandir, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Mishra, a former Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force's Western Air Command, was appointed to the key position on Wednesday. Former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey and former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra were also among those considered for the post.

Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra?

Decorated with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), Mishra brings extensive experience in military operations, strategic planning, administration and leadership to his new role.

He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in the flying branch on December 6, 1986. Group Captain Jeetendra Mishra (18575) went on to become a Fighter Combat Leader and Test Pilot and also studied at the Air Command and Staff College, Air University, in the United States.

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During his long career, Mishra served in several important positions. These included Senior Test Flying Instructor at the Air Force Test Pilots' School, Commanding Officer of a MiG-21 squadron, Chief Test Pilot at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Director (Projects) handling aircraft upgrades and Chief Operations Officer at a Su-30 MKI operating base. He also served as Director of the Operational Planning and Assessment Group at Air Headquarters.

His leadership was particularly credited with maintaining high serviceability and operational readiness of a MiG-21 fleet despite the age of the aircraft. As HAL's Chief Test Pilot, he helped maintain high standards for newly manufactured Su-30 MKI aircraft while ensuring production targets were met despite several challenges.

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As Director (Projects), Mishra was involved in major programmes, including the Su-30 MKI Block IV and BrahMos integration projects. His tenure as Chief Operations Officer also saw improvements in the operational environment, safety and flying activity at the base.

From leading Garuda IV to a key role at Ram Mandir

Mishra's career also includes experience in handling international military engagements. In June 2010, he was selected to lead the Indian Air Force contingent at the multinational Garuda IV air exercise in France.

His planning and leadership helped the exercise conclude smoothly and without shortcomings. The exercise also strengthened defence cooperation among the participating air forces and showcased the professionalism of the Indian Air Force.

At Air Headquarters, Mishra was credited with contributing to the revision of operational strategies and procedures, updating operational directives and addressing inter-services matters. His work also involved the planning and execution of national and international exercises and the finalisation of critical inter-services operational plans.

The experience in managing complex operations and large-scale responsibilities now comes as Mishra takes charge of the administrative and executive functioning associated with the Ram Mandir Trust.

Three new trustees join Ram Temple Trust

The appointment of Mishra came on a day when the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also inducted three new trustees. The new members are Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.