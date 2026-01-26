From Ponies to Raptors: Him Yodha Contingent Rolls Down Kartavya Path in R-day Parade With Hooves Stomping and Wings Flapping | Image: ANI

New Delhi: India's Him Yodha contingent, featuring Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, black kites, Glacier ATVs and Indian breed dogs, rolled down Kartavya Path on Monday during the Republic Day Parade.

The animal and support units play a vital role in sustaining soldiers deployed in some of the world's harshest terrains, particularly in the Himalayas and the Siachen Glacier and also along the Indo-Pakistan Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well.

"Supporting our YODHAS in the Himalayas and Siachen are our animals, who serve as much as our soldiers," according to the official description. The Him Yodha contingent included Bactrian camels, Zanskari ponies, black kites and other indigenous animals, led by Captain Harshita Raghav, operating under the principle of "VASUDHAIV KUTUMBKAM."

From the cold deserts of Ladakh, the Galwan and Nubra Bactrian camels carried supplies at altitudes above 15,000 feet. The statement said, "Inducted for high-altitude transport, these hardy animals thrive above 15,000 feet, requiring minimal care while carrying loads up to 200 kilograms. Highly effective on sandy terrain and steep gradients, they provide vital logistical support along the Line of Actual Control and stand as a symbol of endurance in the service of the nation."

The Zanskar ponies, from the high valleys of Ladakh, marched for the first time on Kartavya Path. "Serving in the icy heights of Siachen Glacier and along the Line of Actual Control, these brave animals carry loads, patrol borders, and share in every hardship of the frontline. For the first time, an endangered breed marches on Kartavya Path, their hooves echoing courage, sacrifice and pride as they salute the nation they silently serve," the statement said.

The contingent also showcased the special Glacier ATVs mounted, the rugged snowmobiles of Siachen, described as lifelines of logistics in the world's highest battlefield.

"Equipped with twin sledges and a carrying capacity of up to 200 kilograms, these Glacier ATVs transport supplies and evacuate casualties, ensuring swift and reliable support to our troops in the harshest conditions," according to a statement.

Five indigenous breed army dogs followed, including Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam. Trained as attack and patrol dogs, the statement said these dogs are now serving alongside proven foreign breeds. "Equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios, and advanced surveillance systems, these modern army dogs are true force multipliers in the field," it added.

The Him Yodha contingent also included Black Kites, described as "ingenious and vigilant birds", which provide surveillance and anti-drone support beyond the Line of Control. They serve alongside the soldiers of the Indian Army, and today, they marched in spirit with the nation's pride on Republic Day, underscoring their role as an integral part of the contingent.

Marching after Him Yodha was the Mixed Scouts contingent, comprising personnel drawn from Sikkim Scouts, Arunachal Scouts, Kumaon Scouts, Ladakh Scouts, Garhwal Scouts and Dogra Scouts. Marching with quiet determination and unmatched resilience is the Mixed Scouts Contingent, led by Lieutenant Amit Choudhary and 2 Arunachal Scouts.

The contingent went past the saluting base, representing India's elite infantry units specialised in high-altitude surveillance and frontier reconnaissance.

Sons of the soil, inspired by the indomitable Himalayan ibex and the ferocious snow leopard, these soldiers "are raised in the lap of the Himalayas".

"A vibrant Mixed Scouts Contingent rises from the rugged soul of Ladakh, the icy mountains of Himachal, the sacred heights of Uttarakhand, the misty valleys of Sikkim, and the frontier spirit of Arunachal Pradesh – stoic, resilient, and forged to protect our high passes with lethal spirit."