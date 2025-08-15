From Semiconductor Chip to Rozgar Yojana: 8 Bold Announcements Made by PM Modi on Independence Day | Image: Republic

New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th address from the historic Red Fort, outlining a powerful vision for a “Viksit Bharat” a developed, self-reliant India by 2047.

His speech was filled with major announcements across sectors, focusing on technology, employment, energy, agriculture, national security, and economic reforms.

The theme of this year’s celebration was "Naya Bharat", highlighting a confident, secure, and progressive India. The Prime Minister said the country is ready to take bold steps to shape its future, and not depend on others.

8 Key Announcements By PM Modi on 79th Independence Day:

India’s First Homegrown Semiconductor Chip Coming Soon

PM Modi announced that India is now working in “mission mode” to produce its own semiconductor chips. He said the first Made-in-India chip will be ready by the end of this year.

2. Rs 1 Lakh Crore Rozgar Yojana for Youth

To boost employment, the Prime Minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, with a budget of ₹1 lakh crore. Under this scheme, first-time employees in the private sector will receive ₹15,000 as a government incentive. The goal is to benefit 3 crore young Indians.

3. GST Reforms to be Unveiled on Diwali

PM Modi called the upcoming next-generation GST reforms a "Diwali gift" for the nation. These reforms aim to simplify the tax system, reduce the burden on small businesses, and boost consumption.

4. Nuclear Energy Capacity to Grow Tenfold by 2047

With energy independence as a key goal, the PM announced that India is planning to increase its nuclear energy capacity tenfold by 2047. Work is already underway on 10 new nuclear reactors.

5. National Deepwater Exploration Mission Launched

To reduce dependence on imported fuels, the Prime Minister announced the start of a deep-sea energy mission to explore oil, gas, and mineral resources under the ocean. He called this a new-age “Samudra Manthan” for energy security.

6. Push for Made-in-India Jet Engines

Just as India made its own COVID-19 vaccines and built the UPI digital payment system, PM Modi challenged Indian scientists and youth to develop indigenous jet engines for fighter aircraft.

7. Reform Task Force for 10 Trillion Economy

A new Reform Task Force will be set up to guide India toward becoming a $10 trillion economy. It will focus on cutting red tape, modernising governance, and making India globally competitive.

8. High-Powered Mission on Population Demographics

The PM also spoke about the risks of demographic imbalance, particularly due to illegal migration in border areas. He announced a new Demography Mission to protect national unity and ensure balanced population growth.

9. Record Growth in Agriculture

India continues to lead the world in agriculture, with the PM sharing that the country is the largest producer of milk, pulses, and jute, and the second-largest producer of rice, wheat, fruits, vegetables, and fish. Agricultural exports crossed ₹4 lakh crore this year.

The Prime Minister ended his address with a call for unity, urging all citizens, political parties, and institutions to work together for the nation’s growth.