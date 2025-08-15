PM Modi Delivers Longest 103-Minute Independence Day Speech, Breaks Pervious Record

New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history yet again. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, he delivered his longest-ever Independence Day speech, lasting 103 minutes, surpassing his previous record of 98 minutes set in 2024.

This year's address also marked Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, breaking Indira Gandhi’s record of 11 consecutive speeches and placing him second only to Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 back-to-back speeches from the Red Fort.

Modi’s 12th Consecutive Speech Sets New Record

With his today's address from Red Fort, PM Modi becomes the second Indian Prime Minister after Nehru to deliver more than 11 consecutive Independence Day speeches from the historic Red Fort.

Indira Gandhi had delivered 16 Independence Day addresses in total, 11 of which were consecutive during her two terms between 1966–1977 and 1980–1984.

PM Modi's Record-Breaking 103-Minute Speech

PM Modi’s 2025 speech, at 103 minutes, is now the longest Independence Day speech ever delivered by an Indian Prime Minister. His previous longest speeches included:

98 minutes in 2024

96 minutes in 2016

88 minutes in 2015

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru spoke for 72 minutes during the first Independence Day celebration in 1947.

Prime Ministers and Their Red Fort Addresses

Jawaharlal Nehru holds the record for the most Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort, with 17 speeches delivered consecutively from 1947 to 1963. Indira Gandhi follows with a total of 16 addresses, including a remarkable 11 consecutive years.

Narendra Modi, who began his addresses in 2014, has delivered a total of 12 speeches as of 2025, surpassing Manmohan Singh's record of 10 consecutive addresses (2004-2014).

Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave 6 addresses from 1998 to 2003, while PV Narasimha Rao spoke for 4 consecutive years from 1991 to 1995. Other prime ministers, such as Morarji Desai and H.D. Deve Gowda, delivered fewer addresses, with one to two speeches during their tenures.

