From Union Minister’s Son to BJP Giant Slayer to Bengal CM: Suvendu Adhikari’s Interesting Political Journey & Vision for Sonar Bangla

Kolkata: In a historic political shift, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to become the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the end of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule after 15 years and the BJP’s first-ever government in the state. Adhikari, who led the charge against his former mentor Mamata Banerjee, is expected to be formally elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and take oath soon, possibly on May 9.

The announcement comes after the BJP’s decisive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where the party secured a majority. Adhikari delivered a double blow to the TMC by defeating Mamata Banerjee in her stronghold of Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes while also winning Nandigram convincingly for the third time.

A Remarkable Political Journey

Born on December 15, 1970, in a political family in Contai (Kanthi), Purba Medinipur, Suvendu Adhikari hails from a Mahishya Kshatriya background. His father, Sisir Adhikari, is a veteran politician and former Union Minister. Suvendu began his career with the Indian National Congress in 1995 as a councillor in Kanthi Municipality. He joined the newly formed TMC in 1998 and quickly rose through the ranks.

Adhikari’s big break came during the 2007 Nandigram land acquisition protests. As a key leader of the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee, he played a pivotal role alongside Mamata Banerjee in opposing the Left Front government’s plans, helping build massive support for the TMC that eventually propelled it to power in 2011. He was elected MLA from Kanthi Dakshin in 2006 and later served as MP from Tamluk (2009–2016), winning with impressive margins.

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In the TMC government, he held key portfolios including Transport (2016–2020) and Environment, and was seen as one of Mamata’s most trusted lieutenants with strong grassroots influence in rural Bengal, particularly in Jangalmahal and Purba Medinipur. However, internal rifts, especially over the rising influence of Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, led to his exit. In December 2020, Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah, bringing with him organizational strength and loyal cadres.

In 2021, he famously defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin, becoming Leader of the Opposition. His aggressive campaigning and strategic outreach helped the BJP make significant inroads, culminating in the 2026 landslide.

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Key Achievements

Organizational Builder: Credited with expanding TMC’s base in rural and Left-dominated areas in the 2000s, and later bolstering BJP’s ground game in Bengal.

Ministerial Roles: As Transport Minister, he oversaw initiatives in infrastructure and mobility. He also chaired the Jute Corporation of India briefly.

Electoral Giant-Slayer: Defeating a sitting Chief Minister not once but twice (Nandigram in 2021 and Bhabanipur in 2026) while retaining his core seat.

Advocacy: Strong stance on border security, implementation of CAA for persecuted minorities, anti-corruption pushes (including demands for probes into chit fund scams), and efforts against post-poll violence and infiltration.

Vision and Plans for Bengal

In statements following the victory, Adhikari outlined a clear roadmap: building a “developed, prosperous, and secure West Bengal.” He emphasized inclusive growth, public service as the government’s primary goal, and fulfilling pre-election promises made alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key focus areas include overall development, health, education, infrastructure, and restoring law and order.

Adhikari has vowed to work in a way that ensures the BJP remains in power for “100 years,” stressing peace, development over politics, and taking everyone along regardless of background. He has called for cooperation from the opposition to build a “healthy, beautiful, and advanced state.”

Promises to the People

During the campaign, Adhikari and the BJP focused on:

Development and Jobs: Transforming Bengal into an investment-friendly state with emphasis on industry, agriculture, and youth employment.

Security and Governance: Curbing violence, corruption, and “appeasement politics”; ensuring safety for all, particularly women and minorities.

Welfare and Refugees: Implementing CAA, protecting genuine citizens while addressing illegal infiltration, and targeted outreach to communities like Matuas.

Infrastructure: Roads, jute industry revival, and rural development leveraging his experience.

What Can He Deliver for Bengal?

As a leader with deep roots in both TMC-style mass mobilization and BJP’s organizational discipline, Adhikari brings a unique blend of local connect and central backing. Challenges ahead include stabilizing post-poll tensions, reviving the economy, addressing unemployment, and healing social divides. His supporters see him as a decisive administrator who can deliver on “development with dignity,” while critics will watch closely on issues of communal harmony and federal relations.