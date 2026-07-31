From Viral Abuse to Folded Hands: CJP-Linked Influencers Apologise After Public Outrage But is Sorry Enough?

New Delhi: Several content creators linked to the CJP protest have issued public apology videos after facing widespread criticism over remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army, Hindu deities and security personnel.

The apology videos surfaced days after clips from the protest went viral on social media, prompting a sharp public debate over the limits of free speech, accountability and online conduct during protests. In separate videos, the creators admitted that their remarks had caused hurt and sought forgiveness.

One influencer apologised for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the comments were a mistake and expressing regret. Another withdrew remarks made after reacting to a video involving Union Minister Piyush Goyal, saying the clip they responded to may have been AI-generated or fabricated and urging people not to believe unverified content.

Another participant apologised to the Indian Army after using offensive language during the protest. The individual said the remarks were made in frustration, acknowledged they were inappropriate and sought forgiveness from Army personnel and the public.

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Separate apology videos also emerged from creators accused of making derogatory remarks about Lord Ram and Hindu beliefs. They accepted that their comments had hurt religious sentiments and apologised to the Hindu community.

Another influencer apologised for a reel featuring RAF personnel, saying the video had been deleted shortly after it was uploaded. The creator claimed that other social media pages had already downloaded and circulated the clip despite its removal.

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The apology videos became a major talking point during a debate on Republic TV. The channel maintained that those who insult the Indian Army, constitutional authorities or religious beliefs should be held accountable under the law. The discussion questioned whether public apologies alone were sufficient or whether legal proceedings should continue wherever authorities determine that laws were violated.

The debate also focused on the role of influencers during public protests, the spread of misleading or AI-generated content, and the responsibility of social media users before sharing or reacting to viral videos.

A Protest That Lost Its Own Message

While some participants in the CJP protest appeared to be the youth of India raising honest questions, a majority section at the protest used the cover of free speech to abuse the country, its government and its armed forces. In Republic's assessment, invoking the "Gen Z" label for this conduct does a disservice to India's youth more broadly, most of whom, in this view, pursue disagreement through argument rather than abuse, and seek dialogue rather than derision.