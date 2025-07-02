‘Frustrating, Confusing, Absolutely Weird’: Internet Outrage As Govt Lifts Ban On Pakistani Channels, Social Media Accounts Months After Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: The sudden reappearance of previously banned Pakistani news channels and celebrity social media accounts has sparked a wave of outrage across the internet, with citizens demanding answers from the offcials over what they call a quiet rollback of a strong post-terror attack stance.

The digital restrictions were imposed as part of India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April that claimed the lives of 22 civilians.

In the days that followed, the government had taken down 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Geo News, ARY News, and Samaa TV, citing the spread of anti-India propaganda, misinformation, and provocative content.

In addition, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities including Saba Qamar, Mawra Hocane, Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor were also restricted for their alleged insensitive comments following the attack.

However, in a move that has taken many by surprise, these digital platforms and accounts started becoming accessible again in India earlier this week.

The websites and YouTube channels of Hum TV, Har Pal Geo, and ARY Digital are now available for streaming, while some celebrity Instagram handles have reappeared in Indian search results.

Public Backlash Online

The restoration has triggered a social media storm, with hashtags like #BanLiftedWhy, #JusticeForPahalgamVictims, and #NoAppeasementPolicy trending across platforms. Thousands of users have voiced their disappointment and anger, accusing the government of being inconsistent in its approach to national security and public sentiment.

“First you ban them for spreading hate and lies, then quietly bring them back with no explanation. Is this justice for Pahalgam?” one user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, "India launched #OperationSindoor. We suspended Indus Water Treaty. We suspended trade with Pakistan. We exposed Pakistan globally. And now…someone lifts ban from Pakistani social media handles? Frustrating. Confusing. Absolutely weird."

Selective Access Raises Eyebrows

Interestingly, while many accounts have returned, high-profile celebrities like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Hania Aamir remain restricted.

This selective unblocking has raised further questions about the criteria being used and whether more accounts will be restored in the coming days.

Another user posted, “Why is Mahira Khan still banned but others are back? Either be firm or be fair. This half-baked rollback is an insult to the victims.”