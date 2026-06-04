FSSAI-Backed Crackdown in Ghaziabad Seizes Over ₹7 Lakh Worth of Suspected Substandard Tea Leaves, Dairy Mixes & Other Food Items

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) has launched a major food safety operation in Sahibabad, seizing goods worth more than ₹7 lakh suspected to be substandard or expired.

Acting on a drive supported by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), officials conducted surprise raids at two commercial premises in the area. The raids resulted in the confiscation of large quantities of suspected substandard tea leaves, dairy mixes, and various expired food products.

According to FSSAI, 10 legal samples were also collected from the premises and sent for laboratory testing to determine compliance with food safety norms.

The apex food regulator highlighted the action on social media platform X, underscoring its ongoing commitment to cracking down on unsafe and substandard food items across the country under the #FSSAIAction initiative.

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This operation is part of intensified efforts by food safety authorities to ensure consumer protection and maintain quality standards in the food supply chain, especially in densely populated industrial and commercial hubs like Sahibabad. Further action is expected based on the laboratory results.