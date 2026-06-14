FSSAI Issues Notices to 8 Food Brands Over 'Misleading Claims', List Inside

New Delhi: In a major regulatory sweep targeting deceptive marketing practices, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued show-cause notices to several prominent food business operators (FBOs) for allegedly using misleading brand names, trade names, and health claims, according to reports.

While initial reports highlighted eight major brands, the regulator's official disclosure has expanded to encompass a comprehensive list of companies facing intense scrutiny under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The List Includes:

The apex food safety body stated that these companies are using aggressive and potentially deceptive labeling to build a "healthy" perception around their products, exploiting consumer demand for premium wellness foods without sufficient regulatory backing.

FSSAI has ordered the companies to strictly comply with established labeling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception, warning that unverified claims will face severe legal penalties.

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The core group of eight highly popularized brands and the specific products flagged by the regulator include:

--Emami Healthy & Tasty for overall brand/trade name as the trade name itself inherently implies a health benefit without sufficient regulatory approval, creating an inconsistent and misleading impression.

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--The Health Factory for "Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread" & "Zero Maida Pizza Base as despite the "Zero Maida" label, the actual ingredients list includes chakki fresh atta and wheat gluten, which potentially misleads ordinary buyers.

--Plan B as the branding for the company marketed products as certified vegan without securing the mandatory prior approval and specific vegan food endorsement on its FSSAI license.

--Neuherbs for "True Vitamin" range as the terminology "True Vitamin" is entirely undefined and unrecognized within the FSSAI legal framework, confusing consumers regarding actual characteristics.

--Troovy for "Healthy Mix Veggie Chips", "Ragi Chips", & “Moong Dal Chips”. The reason stated is that tagging these snacks as "healthy" is deceptive, given that they contain multiple other blended ingredients that do not justify a standalone wellness claim.

--Healthy Master for the tagline: “Vision to serve healthy” as the vague and overreaching marketing language can generate an unverified "health halo" around everyday items.

--Healthy Choice for “Healthy food for Healthy life Poha”. The reason stated was that the brand was using unauthorized therapeutic or health-value claims directly on basic breakfast staple labeling.

--Health Aid for core brand/trade name as the brand name itself potentially skews consumer understanding regarding the true nature and direct health benefits of the products.

Notices were also served to Two Brothers Organic Farms, Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, and World of Organic. FSSAI revealed that these operators used the highly regulated word "organic" in their trade names and marketing without possessing the required National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) or Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) certifications. Crucially, none of these brands carried the mandatory 'Jaivik Bharat' logo required for authentic organic foods in India.

Beverage and wellness startups Storia (specifically targeting their Pomegranate Juice claims) and Iota Water were also pulled up for non-compliant product claims that overstate nutrition or hydration benefits.

A Broader Regulatory Push

This massive action signals a zero-tolerance phase by the FSSAI against “clean-washing”--a practice where food companies aggressively use buzzwords like organic, vegan, zero maida, or healthy to charge a premium while hiding behind complex ingredient lists.