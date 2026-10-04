FSSAI Orders Everest Cumin Powder Recall For Pesticide Overuse, Suspends Creative Bakers Licence Over Hygiene Lapses

New Delhi: India's food regulator has taken strict action against two food business operators for safety violations. In one case, it has ordered a market recall and in another case it has suspended operations, as part of a major enforcement drive.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Everest Food Products to pull the pre-packed cumin powder from shelves after laboratory tests declared a sample unsafe for consumption. Separately, the authority has suspended the licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners over serious hygiene shortcomings.

Announcing the measures in a social media post on Sunday, FSSAI declared that the department was continuing to enforce strict regulatory measures to safeguard consumer health across the country, signalling that compliance checks are being tightened nationwide.

Indicating that the suspension has come into force without delay, the regulator, in a post, stated, “FSSAI licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd has been suspended with immediate effect due to severe hygiene deficiencies.”

Advertisement

Alongside that, the authority has issued a product recall order against Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd. The regulator has directed Everest Food to “immediately recall 'Pre-packed Cumin Powder' after tests declared the sample unsafe”, making it clear that the entire implicated batch must be withdrawn at once.

The case originated when a regulatory sample of ‘Pre-packed Cumin Powder’ was drawn from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd, Goa, during routine surveillance.

Advertisement

Pesticide Residues Found Above Prescribed Maximum Limits

Analysis of the sample revealed contamination beyond permissible levels, with the regulator noting, “The Food Analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits.” On that basis, the food analyst declared the sample ‘UNSAFE’ under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The company was afforded an opportunity to challenge the finding and filed an appeal against the report. Following that, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory for further testing to ensure due process.

The second examination upheld the initial conclusion, as the referral laboratory also confirmed the sample was ‘UNSAFE’, after finding Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam above the prescribed maximum limits, leaving no ambiguity about the violation.

Consequently, the entire implicated batch of ‘Pre-packed Cumin Powder' was directed to be recalled immediately from the market. Everest Food was directed to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the reports to the authority for verification.

Underlining that the recall alone would not close the case and that systemic fixes would be required, the authority added, "The FBO was further directed to undertake corrective measures to prevent recurrence of the incident and submit a report upon completion of the recall."