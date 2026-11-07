Full Emergency at Bengaluru Airport After Hijack Threat Note Found on IndiGo Flight

Bengaluru: A full emergency was declared at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 1 on Saturday after crew members discovered a suspected hijack threat note inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow.

IndiGo flight 6E-451 had departed Bengaluru for Lucknow when the threatening message was found. Following standard safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft around and returned to Bengaluru to allow security procedures to begin.

Once the plane landed, airport security teams and aviation law enforcement authorities took charge of the aircraft. It was isolated so that thorough anti-sabotage checks and safety sweeps could be carried out.

An investigation is now under way to determine the origin of the note and identify who wrote it.

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In an official statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol.”

The airline added, “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our utmost priority.”

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